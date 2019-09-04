In introducing this column last week, I argued that college football is fun because of its penchant for chaos, and Week 1 delivered. Oregon vs. Auburn was exactly what it promised, but the real fun was in unexpected dumpster fires like Tennessee’s home loss to 25-point underdog Georgia State or Florida State’s blown 18-point lead at home against Boise State. Just tremendous work, everyone. Here’s what to keep an eye on going into Week 2 for maximum hilarity.
Team on the rise
Auburn’s breathtaking win over Oregon, behind a masterful pass from quarterback Bo Nix, bumped the Tigers from No. 16 to No. 10 in the AP poll and reminded the world that Auburn is a Designated Chaos Team. With a true freshman QB and five more ranked teams on the schedule, 2019 could become a vintage Chaos Year. Buckle up. Will there be havoc Saturday vs. Tulane (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)? Probably not, but keep an eye on the score in case you need to make an emergency channel change.
Team in decline
Missouri was supposed to be a team on the rise this year. New quarterback Kelly Bryant, a transfer from Clemson, rolled into Laramie, Wyo., a 17 ½-point favorite. He put up a career-high 423 yards passing and two touchdowns against Wyoming. And still left with an L. Saturday’s game against West Virginia (noon, ESPN2) will answer a lingering question: Can Mizzou have nice things?
Big test ahead
I say this with love: Texas A&M ain’t that good. The No. 12 Aggies are 17½-point underdogs at No. 1 Clemson. The Tigers, who return QB Trevor Lawrence — a Heisman front-runner — from last year’s national champion team, will likely expose A&M on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ABC). It won’t be pretty, but it’ll give the Aggies a better sense of what they’re working with.
Late-night football
The only thing better than watching Pac-12 football late into the night is watching Hawaii football even later into the night. The Rainbow Warriors jumped from 3-9 in 2017 to 8-6 in 2018 with a run-and-shoot offense that’s fun to watch and opened this season with a 45-38 win vs. Arizona. They host Oregon State at 11:59 p.m. Saturday as five-point favorites, a game that’s being streamed on Facebook.