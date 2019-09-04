

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates with teammates after Auburn came from behind to defeat Oregon following an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Auburn won 27-21. (Ron Jenkins)

In introducing this column last week, I argued that college football is fun because of its penchant for chaos, and Week 1 delivered. Oregon vs. Auburn was exactly what it promised, but the real fun was in unexpected dumpster fires like Tennessee’s home loss to 25-point underdog Georgia State or Florida State’s blown 18-point lead at home against Boise State. Just tremendous work, everyone. Here’s what to keep an eye on going into Week 2 for maximum hilarity.

Team on the rise

Auburn’s breathtaking win over Oregon, behind a masterful pass from quarterback Bo Nix, bumped the Tigers from No. 16 to No. 10 in the AP poll and reminded the world that Auburn is a Designated Chaos Team. With a true freshman QB and five more ranked teams on the schedule, 2019 could become a vintage Chaos Year. Buckle up. Will there be havoc Saturday vs. Tulane (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)? Probably not, but keep an eye on the score in case you need to make an emergency channel change.

Team in decline

Missouri was supposed to be a team on the rise this year. New quarterback Kelly Bryant, a transfer from Clemson, rolled into Laramie, Wyo., a 17 ½-point favorite. He put up a career-high 423 yards passing and two touchdowns against Wyoming. And still left with an L. Saturday’s game against West Virginia (noon, ESPN2) will answer a lingering question: Can Mizzou have nice things?

Big test ahead

I say this with love: Texas A&M ain’t that good. The No. 12 Aggies are 17½-point underdogs at No. 1 Clemson. The Tigers, who return QB Trevor Lawrence — a Heisman front-runner — from last year’s national champion team, will likely expose A&M on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ABC). It won’t be pretty, but it’ll give the Aggies a better sense of what they’re working with.

Late-night football

The only thing better than watching Pac-12 football late into the night is watching Hawaii football even later into the night. The Rainbow Warriors jumped from 3-9 in 2017 to 8-6 in 2018 with a run-and-shoot offense that’s fun to watch and opened this season with a 45-38 win vs. Arizona. They host Oregon State at 11:59 p.m. Saturday as five-point favorites, a game that’s being streamed on Facebook.