

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (Gregory Bull)

Fantasy spotlight: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Vs. Bengals, 4:05 p.m. Sunday

No defense allowed more yards than the Bengals’ last season. This should be a great way for Seattle’s new No. 1 receiver to get off to a fast start and build on his 120-yard performance in the 24-22 playoff loss to the Cowboys.

Tall Task: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

At Patriots, 8:20 p.m. Sunday, NBC

Antonio Brown is out of Pittsburgh and the new-look Steelers’ offense gets to open the season on the road against the Super Bowl champs. The last time Roethlisberger played in Foxborough, the Steelers lost 36-17 in the AFC title game in 2017.



FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills' Devin Singletary runs the ball during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Singletary's encouraging performance through training camp and the preseason led to the Buffalo Bills' decision to release LeSean McCoy last weekend. Singletary will open the season at the New York Jets this weekend splitting the starting job with veteran Frank Gore. (Adrian Kraus, File)

Wild Card: Bills RB Devin Singletary

At Jets, 1 p.m. Sunday

Buffalo cutting LeSean McCoy opens the door for the Bills’ third-round pick out of Florida Atlantic. The rookie will split carries with veterans Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon, but is Singletary ready to be the feature back now?

Feast or Famine: Colts WR T.Y. Hilton

At Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Sunday

On both a personal and professional level, no one will miss Andrew Luck more than the Colts’ star receiver. The only season over the past six that Hilton didn’t reach 1,000 yards receiving was in 2017, when Luck was out the entire year.

Stat of the Week: 145.3

The number of rushing yards per game the Dolphins allowed last season — the second most in the NFL. The Ravens’ run-first attack featuring QB Lamar Jackson, right, and his new running mate Mark Ingram could have a huge day in Miami (1 p.m. Sunday, CBS). Despite just seven starts, Jackson rushed for 695 yards last season.