It’s time to say goodbye … again.

The bell tolls for The Washington Post Express on Thursday. It’s my third pink slip in six years. After 41 years covering Washington sports for some newspaper, this is probably my print farewell.

Oh, I’ll still write online

for 106.7 The Fan and

SportBusiness.com, plus do my Seasons of Discontent podcast. There’s another Redskins book project brewing and I’m a tour guide around town, so I’ll be fine. And, who knows, maybe another writing gig will find me?

I was hoping to make it a few more years until retirement. Oh, well. Bad news at my age is a doctor saying cancer or hearing someone died. This is just another twist in the wind.

What will I miss? Well, I’ll still cover Redskins games this season for 106.7, so I’ll be able to stay in touch. This isn’t my final farewell just yet.

But some final words on local sports.

The Redskins have the worst luck. Jay Gruden’s not a bad coach. It’s just bad karma at Redskins Park. I don’t see it changing any time soon. Blame whomever you want, but aside from 1937-45 and 1971-91, this team hasn’t been that great, so why should things be different now?

The sad part is the team’s fan base has been fractured probably beyond repair. Sunday’s home game against Dallas will see more Cowboys followers than Redskins backers.

Interest has quickly faded the past few years. There’s probably not 30,000 home fans on a good day. Unless this team starts winning regularly again, the old days of the Redskins dominating the town are gone.

The Nationals probably won’t make the playoffs this season. It’s too bad because they have a good team. The Nats must re-sign Anthony Rendon for whatever price is necessary or their fans will start fading away, too.

The Wizards are the sleeping lion. This is a big basketball town overall. Too bad the team has underachieved for nearly 40 years. Owner Ted Leonsis has invested heavily in a support system to give players the best chance to win, but it still comes down to a 19-year old hitting the winning shot at the buzzer.

The Capitals have a hard-core audience and a strong front office, but I wonder what happens when Alexander Ovechkin retires?

I wish horse racing were still popular aside from a few days annually. It was my favorite sport to cover.

Well, it’s time to go. Thanks to all of you for your support over the years. Read me elsewhere when you can, support your teams and remember sports is supposed to be fun, so don’t take the losses too harshly.

Best wishes, my friends.

