Jan. 11: Sweet Crude

Songbyrd Music House, 2477 18th St. NW; Thu., 8 p.m., $12-$14.

New Orleans outfit Sweet Crude blends the sounds of its city with

French-sung Cajun music and baroque, synth-based pop. The band released “Creatures” last year and hit D.C. multiple times. On Thursday, Sweet Crude returns to Songbyrd.

Jan. 11-12: Antibalas

The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW; Thu., 7:30 p.m., Fri., 8 p.m., $20-$25 (two-night pass: $40)

A year after headlining the Black Cat’s Anti-Ball on the weekend of Trump’s inauguration, Brooklyn-based Afrobeat collective Antibalas returns to D.C. for two shows. This time, the group is touring behind its first album in five years, “Where the Gods Are in Peace.”

Jan. 12-13: The Disco Biscuits

9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW; Fri., 8 p.m., sold out; The Anthem, 901 Wharf St. SW; Sat., 7:30 p.m., $40.

When The Disco Biscuits formed in the mid-’90s, the band’s members were true pioneers, inventing a sound called jamtronica that fused the improvisational tendencies of Phish with the bass-heavy beats of house and techno. More than 20 years in, the band will set a new milestone in D.C. this weekend by becoming the first act to play a show at 9:30 Club followed by one at The Anthem the next night. The 9:30 Club show required an Anthem ticket and is now sold out, but you can still catch the Biscuits’ debut at The Wharf.

Open through Feb. 23: ‘Uncanny Fantastic’ by JD Deardourff

SPACE4: Mobile Art Gallery at Union Market, 1309 Fifth St. NE; Wednesdays-Fridays, noon-8 p.m., Saturdays & Sundays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., through Feb. 23, free.

D.C.-based comic book artist JD Deardourff has turned a shipping container at Union Market into a portal to a world that’s both apocalyptic and lively by covering the space with his bold, colorful screen prints. The exhibit, part of CulturalDC’s SPACE4: Mobile Art Gallery, coincides with the release of “Uncanny Fantastic,” Deardourff’s screen-printed, self-published comic book series.