Justin Timberlake
Capital One Arena, March 18, $55-$275.
Ahead of Super Bowl weekend, when Justin Timberlake will release his fifth album, “Man of the Woods,” and perform during the big game’s halftime show, the pop star dropped a new single, “Filthy,” and tour dates.
Get tickets: Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
Taylor Bennett
Union Stage, Feb. 26, $17-$27.
Taylor Bennett is the younger brother of Chance the Rapper, but this Chicago-based emcee has been making a name for himself with his own distinct style and approach.
Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketfly.
Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers
Jiffy Lube Live, July 10, $25-$199.50.
Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen is carrying on without musical partner Walter Becker, who died last year, for the “Summer of Living Dangerously” tour with The Doobie Brothers.
Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. using Live Nation.
Khruangbin
Black Cat, April 5, $16-$18.
Texas-based (mostly) instrumental trio Khruangbin’s first album was inspired by obscure Thai funk music. For the follow-up, “Con Todo el Mundo,” the band’s globe-trotting sound is expanding with Middle Eastern influences, among others.
Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketfly.