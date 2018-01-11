

Justin Timberlake

Capital One Arena, March 18, $55-$275.

Ahead of Super Bowl weekend, when Justin Timberlake will release his fifth album, “Man of the Woods,” and perform during the big game’s halftime show, the pop star dropped a new single, “Filthy,” and tour dates.

Taylor Bennett

Union Stage, Feb. 26, $17-$27.

Taylor Bennett is the younger brother of Chance the Rapper, but this Chicago-based emcee has been making a name for himself with his own distinct style and approach.

Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers

Jiffy Lube Live, July 10, $25-$199.50.

Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen is carrying on without musical partner Walter Becker, who died last year, for the “Summer of Living Dangerously” tour with The Doobie Brothers.

Khruangbin

Black Cat, April 5, $16-$18.

Texas-based (mostly) instrumental trio Khruangbin’s first album was inspired by obscure Thai funk music. For the follow-up, “Con Todo el Mundo,” the band’s globe-trotting sound is expanding with Middle Eastern influences, among others.

