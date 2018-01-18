

David Bryne will bring a Talking Heads-style stage show to The Anthem in May. (Jody Rogac)

David Byrne

The Anthem, May 12, $75-$150.

David Byrne hasn’t released an album since his 2012 collaboration with St. Vincent, but that will change in March, when the ex-Talking Heads frontman drops “American Utopia.”

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketfly.

Sugarland

Merriweather Post Pavilion, July 14, $56.50-$299.

Country duo Sugarland reunited and released the pointedly named single “Still the Same” last month. A new album — their first since 2010 — is on the way, along with a tour that, in Maryland, includes singers Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketfly.

Delta Rae

The Hamilton, May 16, $25-$35.

North Carolina-based folk rock sextet Delta Rae returns to The Hamilton in support of last year’s “A Long and Happy Life” EP.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketfly.

Bon Jovi

Capital One Arena, May 14 $29.50-$154.50.

New Jersey’s second-favorite musical son, Jon Bon Jovi, and his band of arena rock cohorts have extended the tour behind 2016’s “This House Is Not for Sale” to 2018. If the last tour is any indication, this one will be heavy on hits like “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “Bad Medicine.”

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. using Ticketmaster.

Fleet Foxes

The Anthem, May 18, $45-$75.

After headlining Merriweather last summer behind the long-awaited “Crack-Up” album, Pacific Northwest folk rock act Fleet Foxes will take the show indoors in May.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketfly.