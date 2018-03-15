

George Porter Jr. brings his bass prowess to Gypsy Sally’s Sunday. (George Porter Jr.)

March 16

Anders Osborne

The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW; Fri., 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Here are just some of the ways Anders Osborne has performed in the D.C. area in the past couple of years: with his regular touring band; backed by North Mississippi Allstars; as part of songwriters collective Southern Soul Assembly; and as a duo with Jackie Greene. This time around, the Swedish-born, New Orleans-based singer-songwriter will perform solo. That means acoustic tunes from across his 20-plus years of recording, new ones he’s still working on and some witty, self-deprecating banter.

March 17-18

National Cherry Blossom Festival opening weekend

Tidal Basin Welcome Area, 1501 Maine Ave. SW; Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., free.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival moved up its start date this year because peak bloom was predicted for before the festival was originally to begin. The National Park Service now says peak bloom isn’t expected until March 27-31, but the festival will still start early with live music and crafts.

March 18

George Porter Jr.

Gypsy Sally’s, 3401 K St. NW; Sun., 8 p.m., $15.

As a founding member of The Meters, bassist George Porter Jr. was just honored with a Grammy lifetime achievement award. But anyone familiar with the New Orleans native’s music didn’t need a Grammy award to tell them about his outsized influence on funk and rock music — both on Meters albums and as a session musician working with Allen Toussaint and more. At 70, Porter is as busy as ever, touring the country and holding down a weekly Monday night gig at the Maple Leaf Bar in New Orleans with his trio, which he’ll bring to Gypsy Sally’s on Sunday for a show with singer-songwriter Leslie Mendelson opening.

March 21

Golden Gate Wingmen

The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW; Wed., 7:30 p.m., $25.50-$34.50.

Every member of the Golden Gate Wingmen has some association with the Grateful Dead (John Kadlecik and Jeff Chimenti were in Furthur; Reed Mathis was in Billy and the Kids; Jay Lane was in Ratdog)but unlike some bands with Dead associations, they don’t just play those songs — nor do they play them like a cover band. Instead, Golden Gate Wingmen mix originals with covers of The Police and Bob Dylan songs, while also doing things like singing the Dead’s “Ripple” in French.

March 21-24

Underground Comedy Fest

Various venues in D.C.; Wed. through March 24, various times and prices, go to undergroundcomedyfest.com for details.

D.C. stand-up booker Underground Comedy, which runs shows at venues throughout D.C., kicks off the second year of its now-annual festival with two showcases at The Big Hunt. Wednesday’s 8 p.m. show includes a set from Texas stand-up comedian and Army veteran Raul Sanchez. The rest of that show — and the late show at 10 p.m. — will include a mix of on-the-rise D.C., New York and Los Angeles comics. The festival runs through March 24 and includes sets from Todd Barry and Liza Treyger.