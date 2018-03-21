

Dan Auerbach has a new band made up of sessions musicians from his Easy Eye Sound studio. (Alysse Gafkjen)

For the tour behind super-producer Dan Auerbach’s breezy, poppy second solo LP, “Waiting on a Song,” the Black Keys guitarist is bringing along session musicians from his Nashville studio to back him as The Easy Eye Sound Revue. Given that he also just started a SiriusXM show, “The Easy Hour,” we asked Auerbach to name the first three songs that popped into his head.

9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW; Thu., 7 p.m., sold out.

‘You Won’t See Me’ by The Beatles

As a producer, Auerbach especially appreciates this “Rubber Soul” track. “It’s so well recorded, great parts, great playing,” he says. “It’s inspirational. [The Beatles] were still kinda Tin Pan Alley songwriters but they were getting a little bit experimental.”