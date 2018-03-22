

Hip-hop star and TV personality Lizzo takes the stage at The Anthem for a gun violence benefit Friday. (Getty Images)

March 23

Stay Amped: A Concert to End Gun Violence

The Anthem, 901 Wharf St. SW; Fri., 7:30 p.m., $50-$175.

Rock band Fall Out Boy headlines Friday’s concert at The Anthem that benefits Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund and Giffords — and coincides with Saturday’s March for Our Lives. Lizzo, above (the indie hip-hop artist behind the song “Good as Hell”), rapper G-Eazy, pop singer (and G-Eazy collaborator) Bebe Rexha, country singer Cam and DIY artist Alex G round out the bill. Surprise guests and student gun violence survivors are also expected to appear.

March 23

Courtney Marie Andrews

Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW; Fri., 9 p.m., $12.

Americana artist Courtney Marie Andrews celebrates the release of her new album, “May Your Kindness Remain,” Friday at the Black Cat. The record, also out Friday, is a mix of stark country songs and soulful, twangy rockers — all driven by the Arizona native’s distinctive (and impressive) voice.

March 24

Fruition

Gypsy Sally’s, 3401 K St. NW; Sat., 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Portland, Ore.-based Fruition has often been called a bluegrass band, but on fifth studio album “Watching It All Fall Apart,” released last month, the group’s sonic palette has expanded well beyond that traditional style. There are straight-ahead rock songs, country-ish ballads, upbeat pop songs and plenty of soul — including the highlight “I Should Be (On Top of the World),” which acts as a showcase for co-lead singer Mimi Naja.