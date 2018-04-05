

Khruangbin brings new album “Con Todo El Mundo” to D.C. Thursday. The trio will return in the fall to open for Leon Bridges. (Mary Kang)

April 5

Khruangbin

Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW; Thu., 7:30 p.m., sold out.

Texas trio Khruangbin burst onto the festival scene in 2015 with “The Universe Smiles Upon You,” an album of tight, groove-based (mostly) instrumental tunes inspired by obscure ’60s funk from Thailand. For January’s “Con Todo El Mundo,” the vibe is mostly the same, but there are more vocals and a more pronounced Middle Eastern influence. Thursday’s show at the Black Cat is sold out but the band will return to D.C. in October to open for soul revivalist Leon Bridges at The Anthem.

April 5

Mary-eL Band

DC9, 1940 9th St. NW; Thu., 7:30 p.m., $8.

Virginia’s own Mary Lankford headlines a night of local music at DC9 on Thursday. Before a set from her soulful, jam-friendly Mary-eL Band — featuring locals Gordon Sterling, Neel Singh and Dave Ray — indie-rock band Nah., psych rock act Fractal Cat and the punky FuzzQueen will all take a turn on DC9’s stage.

April 7

Mipso

The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW; Sat., 8 p.m., $15-$20.

Formed at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2011, Mipso has evolved beyond its string-band roots. On Friday, the quartet releases “Edges Run,” which comes almost exactly a year after breakout album “Coming Down the Mountain.” Both albums showcase the group’s tight harmonies and musicianship, with “Edges Run” venturing further into alt-country and classic rock territory.

April 7

Union Market District StreetFest

Various locations in Northeast D.C., Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free.

The businesses in and around Union Market are celebrating spring with a free, family-friendly street festival in Northeast on Saturday. Attendees can expect live music, spoken-word poetry, fitness classes, plenty of food — and even a Politics and Prose pop-up bookstore. Mayor Muriel Bowser will deliver remarks at 2:30 p.m. and D.C. United players will be around for meet-and-greets.