

In this post-apocalyptic TV studio, lawmakers could broadcast in front of a picture of the long-gone U.S. Capitol building. (Photos courtesy Greenbrier)

From 1962 to 1992, folks attending conferences held at the tony Greenbrier resort in White Sulfur Springs, W.Va., walked through a massive exhibit hall in the west wing of the building without realizing they were in a secret government facility. Maybe they noticed a few weird things — the thick concrete walls, the huge doors, the many men’s restrooms. But only a handful of people working at the resort knew the truth: that the hall was part of Congress’ official nuclear fallout shelter, which also included a bunker deep underground.



Bunkbed assignments were updated after every election.

Much of the 112,000-square-foot complex — which was declassified in 1992 after being outed by The Washington Post — is now leased by a data storage company, but parts of the facility are on view to anyone who signs up for one of the hotel’s 90-minute bunker tours.



A small museum inside the bunker now displays the shelter’s old medical and communication equipment.

Today, visitors to the bunker walk past huge blast doors and down a narrow corridor lined with shower heads — where, if it had ever been used, members of Congress and their staffs (but not their families, who wouldn’t have gotten a ticket to post-apocalyptic safety) would have been decontaminated before entering the facility.



Lawmakers would have walked through this decontamination shower area and had their clothes incinerated before entering the bunker.

A former bunk room has been converted into a mini museum showcasing artifacts from the rest of the shelter, including equipment from the medical clinic and the television studio that would have been used to broadcast information to whoever might still be around to listen — complete with sunny backdrops of a long-gone D.C.



A wallpapered panel covered a secret entrance to Congress’s fallout shelter.

As for the aboveground level of the fallout shelter, it’s largely unchanged. The two auditoriums that were designed to be post-apocalyptic House and Senate floors still play host to more mundane meetings, and the area where the lawmakers would have eaten their rations is still used for weddings and other catered events.

One notable difference: A panel that used to hide the hulking metal blast doors has been moved away, so guests can see a little bit of Cold War history amid the glamorous decor.



This blast door would have sealed the exhibit hall off from the rest of the Greenbrier.

What’s the plan for Congress in the event if a nuclear attack these days? No one at The Greenbrier knows anymore — or at least that’s what they say.

The Greenbrier, 300 W. Main St., White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.; tours offered 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily, $39, call for reservations: 844-223-3173.