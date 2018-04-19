

Electronica-infused band Lotus returns to D.C. for two nights this weekend. (Mike Ryan)

April 19

Nemr

DC Improv, 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW; Thu., 7:30 p.m., Fri. & Sat., 7:30 & 9:45 p.m., Sun., 7 p.m., $25-$35.

Before the 2006 Lebanon War, there wasn’t really stand-up comedy in Beirut. After the war, Nemr Abou Nassar decided to help change that, doing comedy in nightclubs and helping out other aspiring comics. He performs his stand-up in English (under his first name) and last year released a special, “No Bombing in Beirut,” that was filmed in Beirut and Los Angeles.

April 20 & 21

Lotus

9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW; Fri. & Sat., 8 p.m., $25.

Though the five-piece Lotus began as an electronica act, the group has gone through several transformations over the years, adding funk, rock, jazz, dubstep and hip-hop to the instrumental mix. For 2016’s “Eat the Light” album, the band added vocals. This weekend, Lotus — which has settled into a comfortable blend of all its styles — will headline two nights at the 9:30 Club. On Friday, D.C.’s own Staycation, which melds funky, horn-enhanced grooves with psych rock, opens the show. On Saturday, Lotus goes it alone.

April 21

Sam Morrow

DC9, 1940 Ninth St. NW; Sat., 7 p.m., $12.

Los Angeles-based singer-guitarist Sam Morrow, 27, is part of a new crop of country singers who embrace the genre’s traditions while ignoring the kind of stuff played on the radio. The Texas native’s third album, last month’s “Concrete and Mud,” is his most complete yet, reflecting the often somber moods of his first two records and his more upbeat, funky, rockin’ live show.

April 25

Yonatan Gat

Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW; Wed., 7:30 p.m., $15.

Next month, experimental guitarist Yonatan Gat will release “Universalists,” his latest album of avant-garde music that finds the intersection of punk and jazz. On Wednesday, he plays an “immersive” gig at the Black Cat, for which local indie-rock band Paperhaus opens.