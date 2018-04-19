

Ms. Lauryn Hill is throwing a birthday party for “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” on tour. (Getty Images)

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Jiffy Lube Live, July 8, $27-$199.

Enigmatic R&B singer Lauryn Hill will commemorate the 20th anniversary of her landmark, Grammy-winning “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” by playing the album in full on tour.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. though Live Nation.

The National

Merriweather Post Pavilion, Sept. 28, $46-$76.

The latest leg of The National’s “Sleep Well Beast” tour brings the indie rock band outdoors and back to Columbia, Md. Cat Power and Phoebe Bridgers open the show.

Get tickets: Thursday at 10 a.m. through Ticketfly.

Anthony Green

Union Stage, June 29, $19.50-$29.50.

Circa Survive and Saosin singer Anthony Green is celebrating the 10th birthday of folksy solo debut “Avalon” with a show that includes Good Old War and Found Wild.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. using Ticketfly.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

The Anthem, Oct. 25, $60-$100.

Australian rocker and screenwriter Nick Cave is bringing his distinctive voice (and seven-piece band The Bad Seeds) back to D.C. The group is still touring behind 2016’s minimalist album “Skeleton Tree.”

Get tickets: Thursday at 10 a.m. using Ticketfly.

Kamasi Washington

The Lincoln Theatre, Nov. 10, $39.95-$59.50.

Kamasi Washington, who has worked with Kendrick Lamar and Flying Lotus, is the hottest name in jazz right now. His follow-up to 2015’s triple album “The Epic” is called “Heaven and Earth” and will be released June 22.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketfly.