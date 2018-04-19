

Cypress Hill’s B-Real, left, and Sen Dog close out Saturday’s National Cannabis Festival. (Thinkstock and Getty Images/Express Illustration)

Cypress Hill headlines Saturday’s National Cannabis Festival (RFK Stadium, 2400 E. Capitol St. SE; noon, $42), timed to follow April 20, aka 420, the unofficial holiday for marijuana enthusiasts. If you’re high on celebrating on Friday, the actual April 20, the concerts here all embrace the day. Just remember: Even though marijuana possession is legal in D.C., consuming cannabis in public — and at any of these events — is not.

The 420 Reggae, Dub and Ska Festival

Tropicalia, 2001 14th St. NW; Fri., 8 p.m., $10.

This annual celebration of Jamaican music blends the roots reggae of D.C.’s Nkula, the bass-heavy dub stylings of Dr. Dubenstein — making mixes with a live band — and the upbeat ska sound of The Loving Paupers.

420 Celebration

Gypsy Sally’s, 3401 K St. NW; Fri., 9 p.m., $15.

Local Grateful Dead cover band Better Off Dead has made a yearly habit of jamming on that iconic group’s tunes at Gypsy Sally’s on April 20. Another local band, Swamp Donkey, will open the evening with an electric mix of bluegrass, rock and jazz.

Capitol Hemp 10th Year Anniversary Celebration

Rock and Roll Hotel, 1353 H St. NE; Fri., 8 p.m., $20.

Adams Morgan head shop Capitol Hemp is throwing a party in honor of its 10th birthday. D.C. go-go band Trouble Funk headlines; punk rockers Loud Boyz and doom metal bands Dagger Moon and Weed Is Weed share opening duties.

Union Stage’s 420 shows

Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW; Fri., 7 p.m., free; 11:30 p.m., $13-$20.

The venue has two 420-themed shows. First is a free concert with FeelFree, Big Timber Bluegrass and Hollertown that’s also an Aslin Beer Co. tap takeover. DJ Psycho Les hosts The After Party at 11:30 p.m., aimed at fans also attending Friday’s Black Star concert at The Anthem.