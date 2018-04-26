

Sister act HAIM debuts at The Anthem next week. (Chuffmedia)

April 27

Calexico

The Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW; Fri., 8 p.m., $35.

Arizona-based band Calexico, named after the border town of Calexico, Calif., has always made music that crosses borders — fusing indie rock, folk and Latin influences. For ninth studio album “The Thread That Keeps Us,” Calexico has written perhaps its most political album yet, with songs about border politics and the environment. Experimental Chicago guitarist and indie-folk singer Ryley Walker opens the band’s D.C. show.

April 27 & 28

Chris Redd

Drafthouse Comedy, 1100 13th St. NW; Fri. & Sat., 9 p.m., $25.

As one of this season’s new featured players on “Saturday Night Live,” Chris Redd has already made his presence felt, whether it’s doing impressions of Jaleel White, Jordan Peele and Kanye West, or just appearing in a supporting role in a sketch. The Chicago native has a background in sketch, improv and acting (including roles in “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” and Netflix’s “Disjointed”), but in D.C., he’ll flex his stand-up muscles.

Opens April 27

Pointless Theatre’s ‘Rite of Spring’

Dance Loft on 14, 4618 14th St. NW; Fri. through May 27, $18-$30.

Audiences freaked when Igor Stravinsky’s ballet “The Rite of Spring” premiered in 1913 because it was so weird. Pointless Theatre puts an even weirder spin on the work with an all-female version that takes place on an Earth destroyed by climate change. There is a chance to bring life back to the planet, but it requires one of the women to be sacrificed. Using dance, masks and puppetry, the wordless show sets out to modernize a classic story.

April 28

Broccoli City Festival

RFK Stadium Lot 8; 2400 E. Capitol St. SE; Sat., noon, sold out.

D.C.’s annual Broccoli City Festival has always had an environmental bent — it started in 2013 to celebrate Earth Day — but the event and the organization behind it have since taken on a bigger purpose: trying to get people involved in their communities through social action. One way to do that is through the music festival, which this year has arguably its biggest lineup yet. Hip-hop group Migos, which Donald Glover famously called “the Beatles of this generation,” headlines alongside R&B shape-shifter Miguel and the undisputed breakout pop star of 2017: Cardi B. Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., Nipsey Hussle and several more hip-hop and R&B acts round out the bill.

April 29

Organ Freeman

Gypsy Sally’s, 3401 K St. NW; Sun., 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Funky Los Angeles trio Organ Freeman makes wide-ranging, expansive instrumental music based heavily on the organ (with cheeky titles like “Putin and I Get Along Fantastic”). For the band’s Sunday concert at Gypsy Sally’s, the trio will be augmented by the horn section from another funk act (and frequent collaborators) Turkuaz.

May 1

HAIM

The Anthem, 901 Wharf St. SW; Tue., 8 p.m., $45-$125.

HAIM released sophomore album “Something to Tell You” way back in July, and the sister act is finally getting around to bringing its accompanying “Sister Sister Sister” tour to D.C. The trio, which draws heavily (and equally) on Fleetwood Mac, pop radio and R&B, has had plenty of time to perfect its hooky songs in a live setting. Expect the sisters, augmented by extra backing musicians, to mix songs from both HAIM albums and to break out a cover of Shania Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” “Good as Hell” rapper Lizzo opens the show.

Opens May 1

‘Postmen of the Skies’

National Postal Museum, 2 Massachusetts Ave. NE; Tue. through May 27, 2019, free.

Your postal carrier gets the mail delivered through snow, rain, heat and gloom of night, but early airmail men had to deal with turbulence. And, occasionally, actual death. This year is the 100th anniversary of the first scheduled airmail service, which originally only went between Washington, Philadelphia and New York because those were the only cities that mattered (eventually a New York-to-San Francisco route was added). The exhibit covers the men who flew the mail until private contractors took over in 1927.