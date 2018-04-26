

Janelle Monae makes her long-awaited return to D.C. at The Anthem this summer. (Getty Images)

Janelle Monae

The Anthem, July 20, $55-$75.

Genre-breaking soul singer Janelle Monae’s “Dirty Computer” arrives Friday after a five-year gap between albums. Prince worked on it before he died (single “Make Me Feel” bears his hallmarks, musically and lyrically), and Monae has teased the ambitious set with several singles and videos.

Get tickets: Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Ticketfly.

David Cross

Warner Theatre, Aug. 2, $35-$40.

Actor-comedian David Cross has a new hour of stand-up that he’s taking on the road for his “Oh Come On” tour and an eventual special.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

JoJo

Union Stage, June 12, $35-$50.

Former teen idol JoJo will showcase music from her lesser-known EPs and independently released mixtapes for her “Leaks, Covers & Mixtapes Tour.” The intimate shows full of rare songs act as a stopgap while she writes her next album.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. using Ticketfly.

Wu-Tang Clan

The Anthem, Nov. 1, $85-$125.

Hip-hop’s most enduring group has been through many permutations, so it’s unclear which version of the Wu-Tang Clan will appear in D.C. But you can expect to hear favorites like “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Protect Ya Neck” no matter who appears onstage.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketfly.

The Hamilton’s ‘Days Between’ series

The Hamilton, Aug. 1-9, various prices.

For the second year in a row, The Hamilton will honor the life of Jerry Garcia with a series of Grateful Dead tributes timed to coincide with the guitarist’s birthday (and the day he died in 1995). Takoma Park’s John Kadlecik will join out-of-town cover bands Dead on Live, Live Dead, Riders ’69 and The Garcia Project in playing the multi-day celebration.

Get tickets: Now, at Ticketfly.