

Kimbra released “Primal Heart” in time for her show opening for Beck in D.C. Thursday. (Micaiah Carter)

New Zealander Kimbra’s pulsing, poppy and wide-ranging new album “Primal Heart,” which dropped last week, is the singer’s most personal album yet. “This one is very much about being confessional and honest with what I’m doing,” she says. Before Kimbra opens for Beck at The Anthem, we asked her to get personal and name the first three songs that popped into her head.

The Anthem, 901 Wharf St. SW; Thu., 8 p.m., $55-$75.

‘Blush’ by Mr Twin Sister

“It’s a favorite song of mine,” Kimbra says of this dreamy track from Mr Twin Sister, a New York band she listened to often while making “Primal Heart.” “It’s just such a romantic, beautiful song that you can get lost in.”

‘Break of Dawn’ by Michael Jackson

The MJ slow jam was a big influence on Kimbra’s 2014 album, “The Golden Echo.” “The vocal stacks are just so impressive — it sounds so sick and so wild,” she says. “I always pull it up for people as a reference when I’m talking about vocal sounds.”

‘Opening’ by Philip Glass

“I would put it on to kind of get me started in the morning — it really relaxes me,” Kimbra says of the hypnotic piano piece from the composer’s “Glassworks.” “There’s something about the repetition in a lot of that music that really calms me.”