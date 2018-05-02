

TAUK will welcome special guests at the 9:30 Club Friday. (Kali Taylor)

May 4

TAUK

9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW; Fri., 8 p.m., $15.

New York instrumental band TAUK recently released the EP “Shapeshifter I: Construct.” The title seems appropriate, as the quartet is able to shift seamlessly among funk, jazz and progressive rock. For the band’s first headlining show at 9:30 Club, TAUK will welcome D.C.’s own fusion-y rock act Of Tomorrow, and Baltimore power trio Deaf Scene as openers. The band will also get a little help from a horn section that includes Joe Herrera (Thievery Corporation) and Mario D’Ambrosio (Yellow Dubmarine).

May 4

Art on the Rocks

The Art League, 105 N. Union St., Alexandria; Fri., 7:30-10 p.m., $55.

Mixologists from Brabo, Chadwicks, Virtue Feed & Grain and Vola’s Dockside Grill will compete to see who can make the most artistic cocktail and appetizer pairing using an installation from The Art League’s Biennial Ikebana Show as inspiration. Those who attend Art on the Rocks will get to sample all the pairings and vote on their favorites (a panel of experts will help crown the winner).

May 4-6

M3 Rock Festival

Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Md.; Fri.-Sun., $30-$75 per day.

A decade in, the M3 Rock Festival has proved that, for one weekend a year at least, rock is not dead. This year, it kicks off Merriweather’s summer season, which brings more renovations (and a new roof). The first two days feature the foundation the fest was built on: hard rock from the ’80s. Kix, Tom Keifer and Nelson top the bill Friday; Queensryche, Night Ranger, Ace Frehley and Sebastian Bach headline Saturday. On Sunday, the festival turns into the M3 Southern Rock Classic, with The Marshall Tucker Band, Blackberry Smoke and more.

May 5

The California Honeydrops

The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW; Sat., 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.

Despite the band’s name, The California Honeydrops create music that sounds more like it came from Louisiana than the Golden State. The five-piece group, which recently released the double album “Call It Home: Vol. 1 & 2,” has a retro, rootsy sound that merges funk R&B, soul and the kind of horns you might hear during a New Orleans second line. Frontman Lech Wierzynski, who sings and plays guitar and trumpet, was born in Poland but as a teenager lived in D.C., where he’d often hone his blues and jazz skills at Sunday night jam sessions in Southwest.

May 6

2018 Kennedy Center Spring Gala Concert

Kennedy Center, 2700 F St. NW; Sun., 8 p.m., $49-$175.

Soul singer Mavis Staples headlines this annual Kennedy Center gala, and she’s bringing along some of her famous friends. Staples will headline the event — pulling from her career in the Staples Singers and as a solo artist — and will collaborate with “The Way It Is” piano player Bruce Hornsby, bluegrass picker/singer Alison Krauss and indie-folk singer Neko Case.

May 6

GoGo Penguin

The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW; Sun., $15-$20.50.

The members of Manchester, England-based GoGo Penguin infuse the rhythms, beats and repeating patterns of electronica into their traditional jazz music. “A Humdrum Star,” released in February, may be the group’s most hypnotic recording yet, while also showcasing the depth and range of the drums, bass and piano trio’s sound. On Sunday, GoGo Penguin brings that music stateside to The Hamilton.