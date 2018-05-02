

Stevie Nicks — unlike her ex Lindsey Buckingham — is still in Fleetwood Mac. (Getty Images)

Fleetwood Mac

Capital One Arena, March 5, $69.50-$249.50.

By the time Stevie Nicks and the rest of Fleetwood Mac hit D.C. on their lengthy tour, the lineup change — Crowded House’s Neil Finn and The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell subbing for singer/guitarist Lindsey Buckingham — won’t seem so strange … we think.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Julian Lage Trio

Union Stage, Nov. 28, $20-$40.

Julian Lage released “Modern Lore,” his second album with his jazz trio, earlier this year. This fall, he’ll bring his impressive Telecaster-style guitar chops back to D.C.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketfly.

The xx

9:30 Club, July 26 & 27, $46.

Instead of playing a big show at The Anthem, English dream pop act The xx will headline two intimate shows at the 9:30 Club this summer — a big change from the band’s Merriweather show last spring.

Get tickets: Thursday at 10 a.m. using Ticketfly.

Willie Nelson & Family and Sturgill Simpson

The Anthem, May 27, $95-$175.

Willie Nelson and Sturgill Simpson were scheduled to play Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival tour stop at Jiffy Lube Live on Memorial Day weekend, but that show has been canceled, so the pair have moved their show indoors to The Anthem.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketfly.