

Artist Kelly Towles stages the third annual Pow! Wow! festival this weekend. (Kelly Towles)

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. See previous dream days from Mayor Muriel Bowser, the BYT’s Svetlana Legetic, Story District’s Amy Saidman and more.

____________________________________________________________________

In his 20 years in D.C., Kelly Towles has certainly made his mark on the city, creating outdoor murals and sculptures as well as art for restaurants in his signature dreamy, angular pop-art style. Now he’s helping other artists make their mark on the District’s walls with the third annual D.C. edition of the Pow! Wow! festival. Towles has invited 20 artists from D.C. and around the world to each paint a mural on a blank wall in NoMa. “The artists only have three rules: no sex, no violence, no politics,” says Towles, 41. The 10-day festival kicks off at noon Saturday with a party at Wunder Garten (1101 First St. NE) and features a handful of other events, including a dance party, an auction and artist-guided walking tours. Maybe after the festival, Towles will have time for this dream day spent with his wife, Virginia Arrisueno, and 7-year-old son, Atticus.

First thing I’d do is go for a 3-, 4-mile run, maybe down to the National Mall looking like it does during cherry blossom season. I’m building up my appetite — on this day, I’d have a bottomless stomach.

For breakfast I’d go to Le Diplomate. It would probably be the eggs Benedict — I guess I’m a classic kinda guy. For us, [Le Diplomate] is a special-occasion place.

Snack is Sushi Taro — probably right after breakfast. These places are going to be open when I want them to be open! Even when we bring our son out to eat, we have no problem sitting at the bar. But he won’t touch anything green besides peas. He likes fish sticks but not raw fish.

We’d take our dog Kobi to Theodore Roosevelt Island. Especially when it’s early spring and there’s no mosquitoes out. Kobi is half [German] shepherd, half Akita. He’s getting older now, but he wants to enjoy the day as much as everyone else. So we’ll go out for an hour, run around the island, get everyone some fresh air.

Then we’ll bring everybody to Iron Gate for lunch. The sesame-crusted feta is ridiculous. The chef there, Anthony Chittum, I’ve known him since high school.

I want to take the family either to the Hirshhorn Museum or the National Portrait Gallery to check out some shows. I love local museums and local galleries, and jumping to all these [Smithsonian] places in such close proximity [to one another] is so easy to do.

Next, dinner: Izakaya Seki. It’s just so good. They have a lot of staples on there, like their warm dashi — it’s f—ing phenomenal. We’ll get the shishito peppers, the beets, the dashi, probably the short ribs and some tuna. It’s OK to be a little bit loud there — that’s what izakayas are.

Post-dinner we’re gonna take a walk to The Line hotel. I’m going for two reasons: One is to get a drink at the bar at Brothers and Sisters. Two, go down to Spoken English for a late-night snack. I’ve been waiting to go to Spoken English to see what [chefs] James [Wozniuk] and Erik [Bruner-Yang] have come up with. I’ve been to Taipei with James and Erik before — it was an amazing trip. Each one of these restaurants [on this day] means something to me personally. I want to spoil myself, but also be around my friends that are making all this amazing stuff happen in D.C.