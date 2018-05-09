

J. Cole is taking his No. 1 album “KOD” out on the road. (Getty Images)

J. Cole

Capital One Arena, Oct. 8, $49.50-$149.50.

J. Cole recently landed his fifth Billboard No. 1 album with the surprise release of “KOD” last month. He’ll support the record with an appropriately massive tour.

Get tickets: Saturday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Shy Glizzy

The Fillmore, July 6, $30.

D.C. native Shy Glizzy has yet to release a proper album, but the rapper keeps pumping out mixtapes, like last year’s “Quiet Storm,” which features Trey Songz and members of Shy’s Glizzy Gang.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. using Live Nation.

Shawn Mendes

Capital One Arena, Aug. 13, 2019, $45.50-$85.50.

Vine may be dead, but it lasted just long enough to catapult singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes to stardom. Mendes is also apparently a long-term planner: He will bring his John Mayer-like pop rock to D.C. in August — of 2019.

Get tickets: May 19 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Father John Misty

The Anthem, Aug. 2, $45-$55.

Former Fleet Foxes drummer Josh Tillman continues to make cheeky, lush and critically acclaimed folk rock as Father John Misty. His latest album, “God’s Favorite Customer,” is due for release June 1.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketfly.