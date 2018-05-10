

The Eastern High School Lady Gems joined the fun at D.C.’sFunk Parade in 2015. This year’s parade steps off on Saturday. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

The fifth edition of D.C.’s Funk Parade almost didn’t happen. Organizers were short on cash, but a last-ditch call for donations from Washingtonians, local businesses and the D.C. government kept the celebration of the city’s community and music alive. As usual, this year’s event will feature several stages of free music and activities along the U Street corridor during the day Saturday, followed by a parade in the streets from The Howard Theatre to The Lincoln Theatre from 5 to 6 p.m. and a (mostly free) music festival that continues into the night at bars and venues. New this year: a $10 wristband (available at funkparade.com, along with a schedule of events) that gets you priority access to most of the free post-shows and separately ticketed concerts. Here’s the rundown on the latter shows, two of which are outside of U Street.

Funk Parade Lincoln Theatre Showcase

The Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW; Sat., 7:30 p.m., $15-$20 (includes music festival wristband).

D.C. R&B singer Ari Lennox headlines, with support from the African-inspired rhythms of Mannywellz, Dreamcast’s ethereal vibes and a trio of DJs: Ayes Cold, Underdog and Native Sun.

The Official Funk Parade ‘True Funk’ After Party

The Howard Theatre, 620 T St. NW; Sat., 8 p.m., $25-$30.

After the parade, head back to the starting point for this show featuring former Parliament-Funkadelic guitarist Michael “Kidd Funkadelic” Hampton and his band, The Bad Boys of Funk, as well as P-Funk tribute act Clones of Funk.

The Funk Rumble

Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW; Sat., 9 p.m., $15-$30.

Two of D.C.’s funkiest bands, The Balkan- and New Orleans-inspired brass act Black Masala and the soulful, equally brassy Aztec Sun, will battle it out for funk supremacy — and your benefit — at this show, which expands the Funk Parade outside of U Street.

In the Groove

Big Chief, 2002 Fenwick St. NE; Sat., 7 p.m., $10-$20.

DJ Dan and Charles Feelgood, veterans of the D.C.-area dance scene, are helping turn Big Chief into Studio 54 for a disco-themed dance party. The massive venue will feature multiple performance spaces, bands on the rooftop, local artists showing off their wares and more.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated how wristbands work for the Funk Parade Lincoln Theatre Showcase. It has been corrected.