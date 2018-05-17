

Drake is bringing the three Migos to D.C. for two nights. (Getty Images)

Drake and Migos

Capital One Arena, Sept. 12 & 13, $79.50-$149.50.

Rappers Drake and Migos are teaming up for the clever “Aubrey & The Three Migos” tour, which will make back-to-back stops in D.C.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Christina Aguilera

The Theatre at MGM National Harbor, Sept. 30, $80.91-$180.91.

Next month, Christina Aguilera will release her first album in six years, “Liberation,” a reference, perhaps, to no longer being a coach on “The Voice.” Demi Lovato and Ty Dolla $ign are among her collaborators.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Nine Inch Nails

The Anthem, Oct. 9, $95-$175.

Trent Reznor’s Nine Inch Nails is making things difficult if you want see the band in D.C.: For now, you have to wait in line at the box office and get a ticket from a real person.

Get tickets: Saturday at 10 a.m. at The Anthem’s box office; tickets will be sold online at a later date.

The I.M.P. World Tour

Various venues, June 8-15, $75.

I.M.P. is celebrating the venues it owns and books with a special ticket that gets you into five shows in one week: Logan Henderson (U Street Music Hall), Belle & Sebastian (The Anthem), Eels (The Lincoln Theatre), Robert Plant (Merriweather) and American Aquarium (9:30 Club).

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketfly.

Tenacious D

The Anthem, Nov. 7, $55-$95.

After five years off the road, actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass are resurrecting their acoustic metal comedy duo Tenacious D for a fall tour. The stars of 2006’s “Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny” are also working on a new album.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketfly.