

Escape Velocity’s all-ages activities combine education and entertainment. (J&B Life Photography)

If every sci-fi dream you’ve ever had suddenly came true, it would probably look a lot like Escape Velocity. There’s a “Ghostbusters” quote-along. Sci-fi karaoke. A cosplay dance-off. Talks on anime, gaming and giant robots. “It’s part science/engineering festival and part Comic-Con,” says Mandy Sweeney, vice president of operations for the Museum of Science Fiction, which is staging the third annual event this weekend at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center. Escape Velocity, she says, is “a gravity center for all things science and science fiction.” The still-in-the-works Alexandria museum’s all-ages convention offers panels on science and pop culture topics, plus hands-on activities promoting STEAM (like STEM, but with “art”). Here are six sessions that just might be part of your dream.

If you’re a pop culture junkie: Greg Nicotero on ‘The Walking Dead’

Saturday, 10-10:50 a.m.

Greg Nicotero is the guy responsible for turning regular human actors into the undead: haunted eyes, matted hair, caved-in faces streaked with blood. The “Walking Dead” executive producer, director and special effects makeup supervisor will share his favorite moments — and makeup designs — from the long-running AMC show’s first eight seasons. Nicotero also built a full-scale replica of the EVA pod in “2001: A Space Odyssey,” which he’ll debut on the Escape Velocity exhibition floor and discuss at 2 p.m. Saturday.

If you’re obsessed with the Jedi: Law of ‘Star Wars’

Saturday, 2-2:50 p.m.

Who owns R2-D2? If Han really did shoot Greedo first, was it murder or self-defense? Such are the questions plaguing legal-minded “Star Wars” fans. “There seem to be quite a few lawyers who are into science fiction,” Sweeney says. Panelists include Mark Lemley, a professor at Stanford Law School, and Charles Hildebrandt, production counsel for the Museum of Science Fiction. Sweeney points out Hildebrandt’s personal connection to the subject: His father is Tim Hildebrandt, one of the brothers who created the iconic first “Star Wars” poster.

If you’re a future coder: Boolean Girl Coding Workshop

various times

Education is a big part of Escape Velocity, with workshops on how to design a comic book cover and the basics of programming. Boolean Girl, a nonprofit that teaches girls how to code, invent and animate, is holding three coding workshops for girls throughout the event. “We want to make it accessible and light the spark for kids who maybe otherwise don’t have access to that type of informal education,” Sweeney says. “And take them out of the typical classroom setting, get them someplace where it’s just fun and not competitive.”

If you have cosplay envy: Costuming/Cosplay 101

Friday, 3-3:50 p.m.

This crash course will guide newbies through assembling — and pulling off — the kind of costume everyone else wants to take a picture of. “It’s something anyone can enjoy,” Sweeney says. “And here they can get some tips and be emboldened to give it a try.” Instructors include Baltimore

cosplayer Kurenai Kiba and Jason McClain, the director of costuming and wardrobe at the Museum of Science Fiction. Use the workshop as an opportunity to get excited about Saturday evening’s costume fashion show and cosplay dance-off.

If you ponder other worlds: Humans, Cyborgs, Androids: Companions in the Exploration of Other Worlds

Saturday, 11-11:50 a.m.

Eventually, humans, cyborgs and androids may roam our world together. Living machines might even help us find a new world to inhabit one day. “If I had my druthers, the robots are going everywhere before I get there [to feel it out],” Sweeney says. “But if we have really smart robots who get there first, are they going to start their own culture and society and we come there and we’re the minority?” It’s anyone’s guess, but experts will offer some of the educated variety at this panel discussion. “We have a biologist, we have a planetary scientist, we have authors and people thinking of it from the science fiction perspective — so [the talk is] going to be all about this kind of post-humanism idea.”

If you’re a feminist: Female Embodiment in the Post-Apocalyptic Survival Narrative

Saturday, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

When the end of the world comes — through biological warfare or civic unrest or zombies — what will become of women? In this discussion blending feminist theory and women’s and gender studies, panelists will discuss challenges like pregnancy, menstruation and contraception. “How will you have children, and that sort of thing?” Sweeney says. “There’s so many post-apocalyptic stories, but what is realistic for women in a post-apocalypse world is never, for some reason, depicted.”

Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, 201 Waterfront St., National Harbor, Md.; Fri.-Sun., $25-$30 per day, $50 for three-day pass, $10 add-on daily pass for child 11-16 (kids 10 and younger, free).