

John Prine brings new album “The Tree of Forgiveness” to Wolf Trap Friday. (Danny Clinch)

Through June 24

‘Trayf’

Theater J, 1529 16th St. NW; through June 24, $30-$52.

New York playwright Lindsay Joelle’s “Trayf,” which is having its world premiere in D.C., follows Zalmy, a 19-year-old Jewish man who spends his days as a loyal servant within his Orthodox community and his nights sneaking out to roller skate and dance in discos. When Zalmy befriends a young man hoping to be his student, his story takes a turn into an unlikely buddy tale.

June 1

John Prine & Margo Price

Wolf Trap, Filene Center, 1551 Trap Road, Vienna; Fri., 8 p.m., $35-$85.

At 71, John Prine is at the stage of his career where he’s being treated as a living legend — rightfully so. Country and folk artists gush over his work (like new album “The Tree of Forgiveness”) and want to collaborate with him (Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile and Dan Auerbach either appear on or wrote for the album). One such artist is Margo Price, who will open for Prine at Wolf Trap on Friday. The outspoken country singer has duetted with Prine before, so don’t be surprised to see them sing together again this weekend.

June 1

Booker T. Jones

Pearl Street Warehouse, 33 Pearl St. SW; Fri., 8:15 p.m., $50-$75.

Last fall, soul originator Booker T. Jones officially opened Pearl Street Warehouse, the music venue and restaurant at The Wharf. The show ran through the music he’s made with Booker T. & the MG’s, songs he played on as a backing musician and some choice covers. As Jones returns to the venue Friday, he’s finishing up a yet-to-be-titled memoir, which is due this fall.

June 1

Joe Pug

The Soundry, 10221 Wincopin Circle, Columbia, Md.; Fri., 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Greenbelt, Md.-bred folk singer-songwriter Joe Pug won’t have to travel far from home for his next gig: the opening of The Soundry, a new concert hall in Columbia, Md. The venue and restaurant, from the team behind The Hamilton, is a sit-down affair, and the early schedule suggests it will feature bookings similar to those of its sister venue — including Pug, a Hamilton veteran.

June 1-3

Ari Shaffir

DC Improv, 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW; Fri.-Sun., various times, $25.

Rockville native and University of Maryland alum Ari Shaffir is returning to his old stomping grounds. The New York-based comedian released his latest special, “Double Negative,” last summer on Netflix, using the two-part show to contemplate his own arrested development. Shaffir also hosts the podcast “Skeptic Tank,” where he puts an irreverent spin on human observation.

June 6

Samantha Fish

The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW; Wed., 7:30 p.m., $19.75-$44.75.

Bluesy rocker Samantha Fish showed her range last year with two albums: “Chills & Fever,” which leans more soulful and brassy, and “Belle of the West,” more of a traditional roots record. On both, Fish displays her ability to shred on guitar — something she’ll get to show off even more at The Hamilton on Wednesday.

Opens June 6

‘The Vagrant Trilogy’

Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE; Wednesday through July 1, $20-$60 (Wednesday’s show is pay what you can).

The Mosaic Theater Company collaborated with The Public Theater for this story, told in three one-hour plays by Mona Mansour, that follows Palestinian scholar Adham and his wife as they travel to London in 1967 — only to find themselves displaced when war breaks out back home on the West Bank.