Florence + The Machine
The Anthem, Oct. 5, $104.50-$179.50.
Florence + The Machine’s fourth album, “High as Hope,” drops next month, so the band, featuring the thunderous voice of Florence Welch, has set a fall tour in support.
Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. using Ticketfly.
Jessie J
The Fillmore, Oct. 23, $35.
English pop artist Jessie J has never done a proper U.S. tour. That changes this fall when the “Domino” singer brings her fourth album “R.O.S.E.” (being rolled out as four EPs) to clubs across America.
Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. via Live Nation.
Johnny Marr
The Fillmore, Oct. 17, $35.
Former The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr will release a new solo record, “Call the Comet,” in two weeks. Marr has said the songs were inspired by Brexit and President Trump.
Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.
Trinidad Cardona
Songbyrd Music House, July 18, $15.
Teenage singer Trinidad Cardona doesn’t yet have an album to his name, but his throwback ’90s R&B jam “Jennifer” has racked up more than 45 million views on YouTube in just under a year. This month, he released the more modern, rap-heavy “Call Me Back.”
Get tickets: Friday at 1 p.m. via Ticketfly.