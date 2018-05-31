

Florence + The Machine return to D.C. in October. (Getty Images)

Florence + The Machine

The Anthem, Oct. 5, $104.50-$179.50.

Florence + The Machine’s fourth album, “High as Hope,” drops next month, so the band, featuring the thunderous voice of Florence Welch, has set a fall tour in support.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. using Ticketfly.

Jessie J

The Fillmore, Oct. 23, $35.

English pop artist Jessie J has never done a proper U.S. tour. That changes this fall when the “Domino” singer brings her fourth album “R.O.S.E.” (being rolled out as four EPs) to clubs across America.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. via Live Nation.

Johnny Marr

The Fillmore, Oct. 17, $35.

Former The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr will release a new solo record, “Call the Comet,” in two weeks. Marr has said the songs were inspired by Brexit and President Trump.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.

Trinidad Cardona

Songbyrd Music House, July 18, $15.

Teenage singer Trinidad Cardona doesn’t yet have an album to his name, but his throwback ’90s R&B jam “Jennifer” has racked up more than 45 million views on YouTube in just under a year. This month, he released the more modern, rap-heavy “Call Me Back.”

Get tickets: Friday at 1 p.m. via Ticketfly.