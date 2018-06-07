

Troye Sivan returns to D.C. for a show this fall. (Getty Images)

Troye Sivan

The Anthem, Oct. 4, $48.50-$168.50.

Pop singer, actor and YouTube sensation Troye Sivan will drop his second album, “Bloom,” in August and follow up with a fall tour. Get a preview when he plays D.C.’s Capital Pride Concert this Sunday.

Get tickets: Friday at noon through Ticketfly.

Thrice

The Fillmore, Oct. 4, $23.50.

California’s Thrice has always toed the line between hardcore and emo. With the band’s comeback album, 2016’s “To Be Everywhere Is to Be Nowhere,” the group went political.

Get tickets: Friday at noon using Live Nation.

Eric Hutchinson & The Believers

The Lincoln Theatre, Oct. 12, $25.

Soulful Takoma Park, Md.-bred pop singer Eric Hutchinson will perform songs from his upcoming album “Modern Happiness” with his band at this homecoming show.

Get tickets: Thursday at 10 a.m. through Ticketfly.

Victory

Songbyrd Music House, Aug. 1, $15-$20.

Victory Boyd used to busk in Central Park, singing covers and originals that racked up YouTube views. Then she played for JAY-Z, who signed her to Roc Nation. The gifted singer will drop her first album, “The Broken Instrument,” next week.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketfly.