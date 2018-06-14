

Ralph Steadman’s work for Flying Dog Brewery, Hunter S. Thompson’s books and more go on display in D.C. this weekend. (Ralph Steadman Art Collection )

June 14-17

Andrew Schulz

DC Improv, 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW; Thu.-Sun., various times, $17-$20.

Andrew Schulz used his new comedy album, “5:5:1,” to share what a typical night in the life of a New York stand-up is like. Rather than record an hour at one venue, the “Brilliant Idiots” podcast co-host did what he usually does: five different short sets at five clubs in one night. The album, which debuted at No. 1 on iTunes’ comedy albums chart, includes riffs on relationships, roommates, atheism and gender equality — things New York comedians often joke about.

June 15

Kuinka

Gypsy Sally’s, 3401 K St. NW; Fri., 8:30 p.m., $12-14.

Seattle quartet Kuinka plays an exuberant brand of pop music, bouncing through styles, instruments and moods so quick that it can be hard to keep up. Last year’s four-song “Stay Up Late” EP is a good starting point, particularly the anthemic opening track “Curious Hands.” On Friday, the band, which appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series in March, headlines at Gypsy Sally’s.

June 15

Of Tomorrow

Galloway Street and South Dakota Avenue NE; Fri., 6-8 p.m., free.

D.C.-based band Of Tomorrow blends a variety of styles — rock, funk, reggae, hip-hop, soul and more — into a cohesive whole. Led by singer-guitarist Geoff Browning (with a semi-rotating cast of musicians), the group, which recently opened for TAUK at 9:30 Club, will play Fort Totten’s summer concert series this weekend.

June 15 & 16

Sean Patton

Drafthouse Comedy, 1100 13th St. NW; Fri. & Sat., 7 & 9 p.m., $20.

A veteran comedian who has appeared on “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” and “Conan,” Sean Patton brings his amiable persona to Drafthouse Comedy before heading abroad for a series of shows next month. The stand-up used to co-host the travel show “Best Bars in America,” which filmed a D.C. episode that highlighted The Willard’s Round Robin Bar, Jack Rose in Adams Morgan and the Navy Yard brewery Bluejacket.

June 16-Aug. 12

‘Ralph Steadman: A Retrospective’

American University Museum at the Katzen Arts Center, 4400 Massachusetts Ave. NW.; Sat. through Aug. 12, free.

If you’ve ever had a beer made by Frederick, Md.’s, Flying Dog Brewery, then you’ve seen the work of Ralph Steadman, the illustrator whose trippy art adorns many of the brewery’s cans and bottles. Steadman, 82, also worked closely with gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson, illustrating “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” and more of Thompson’s work. This retrospective exhibit, originally staged in London, showcases the breadth of Steadman’s career, from early sketches he made as a student to his modern drawings.

June 16-Aug. 12

The Second City’s ‘Generation Gap’

Kennedy Center, 2700 F St. NW; Sat. through Aug. 12, $49-$59.

The Second City, the legendary Chicago-based comedy troupe, presents a new show called “Generation Gap … Or, How Many Millennials Does It Take to Teach a Baby Boomer to Text Generation X?” The two-act interactive and satirical performance looks at how age can define our love lives, careers and communication.

June 17

Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks

Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW; Sun., 7:30 p.m., sold out.

Be it in Pavement or with his solo band, The Jicks, guitarist Stephen Malkmus has always given off a ’90s slacker vibe. But his new album, “Sparkle Hard,” feels very of-the-now, with references to Facebook, Black Lives Matter and #MeToo. He even plays around with Auto-Tune. On Sunday, he plays the Black Cat.

June 20

Ray LaMontagne

The Anthem, 901 Wharf St. SW; Wed., 8 p.m., $55-$199.

On 2016’s “Ouroboros,” Ray LaMontagne went full-on classic rock — with a bigger, louder and more psychedelic sound. On last month’s “Part of the Light,” the singer comes back to earth a bit, leaning more heavily on the pastoral, dreamlike folk music that made him famous. For his show at The Anthem, serving as a kickoff to the By the People art festival, fellow folk singer Neko Case opens.