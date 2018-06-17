

(Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

Hopefully, you’re not still out of breath from climbing up one of Metro’s broken escalators as you read this.

According to WMATA, 47 of its 896 escalators and elevators were out of service in rail stations as of Friday. More than half of them, 25, were supposed to be fixed over the weekend or Monday. We want to know: Were they? Among those slated to be back in service Monday morning were:

Capitol South: The one between the platform and the mezzanine. (Another, between the street and the mezzanine, was expected to be fixed sometime today.)

Crystal City: The (two) between the street and middle landing.

Dupont Circle: The two between the street and mezzanine at the middle landing.

Metro Center: G Street and 13th Street entrance; between the street and the mezzanine; and between the mezzanine and the platform to Shady Grove.

To see the full list, go to Elevators and Escalators under the Service tab at wmata.com. Let us know what you’re seeing, and if possible, tweet pictures to @theDCrider, or email them to kery.murakami@washpost.com. If they’re not fixed, we’ll ask Metro why and report back.