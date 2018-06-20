

Country singer Kacey Musgraves open for One Direction’s Harry Styles in D.C. Sunday (Getty Images)

June 21

Summer Housewarming Celebration

The Phillips Collection, 1600 21st St. NW; Thu., 6-10 p.m., $12.

The Phillips Collection is reopening the doors to the original Phillips House galleries after a year-long renovation. This party includes drinks, live jazz, barbecue and interactive art activities. You’ll also be able to tour Duncan Phillips’ 1897 family home and learn about the building’s upgrades.

June 21

Story District’s Out/Spoken

9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW; Thu., 7 p.m., $25.

For the eighth year in a row, Story District is staging Out/Spoken, its LGBT storytelling show, during Pride Month. Documentary filmmaker and writer Phill Branch will host and direct the show, which will include stories, meant to elicit a range of emotions, from former born-again Christian Phil Reeves, political strategist Rebecca Buckwalter-Poza, Army vet Sherwet Witherington and more.

June 21-24

John Kadlecik’s Summer Solstice Jam

Gypsy Sally’s, 3401 K St. NW; Thu.-Sun., various times, $30-$35.

D.C. area singer-guitarist John Kadlecik is celebrating the summer solstice this weekend with four nights of jams at Gypsy Sally’s, a venue he’s turned into a second home. His band includes Grateful Dead-associated musicians Melvin Seals, Jay Lane and Robin Sylvester, as well as D.C.-based singers Mary Lankford and Jess Lake.

June 24

Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves

Capital One Arena, 601 F St. NW; Sun., 8 p.m., $39.50-$99.50.

Until he fully shakes off the boy band imprint of One Direction, Harry Styles will continue to court arenas full of screaming teenage girls — even though the music on his 2017 self-titled debut album trended more toward ’70s rock ‘n’ roll. Of course, he hasn’t totally left his former band behind: A few 1D songs still show up in his setlists, along with Fleetwood Mac and Ariana Grande covers. Joining him for this tour is Kacey Musgraves, whose recent album “Golden Hour” eschews country radio for an introspective, psychedelic set of twangy earworms.

June 27

Super Doppler

Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW; Wed., 7:30 p.m., $15.

After releasing “Moonlight Anthems” last year, Virginia-bred band Super Doppler is focusing on singles this year, as part of a new monthly “Super Secret Singles Club” project. The forthcoming fifth single, “Edge Off,” shows off the band’s retro Beatles-meets-country sound, which you can hear Wednesday at Union Stage.