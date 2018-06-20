

SZA will be the first female headliner in Trillectro history. (Getty Images)

Trillectro Music Festival

Merriweather Post Pavilion, Sept. 22, $79-$229.

After a year off, hip-hop/EDM music festival Trillectro returns with its first female headliner: SZA. The R&B singer leads a lineup that includes 2 Chainz, Playboi Carti, RL Grime, Carnage and D.C.’s Rico Nasty.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketfly.

Miguel

The Anthem, Sept. 4, $45-$295.

On last year’s “War & Leisure,” Miguel continued to push his music into a fusion of psychedelia, funk, soul and pop. It’s electrifying music that befits the electric performer.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketfly.

Outessafest

Patuxent River Park, Sept. 29, $100-$115.

REI is staging this new festival in Maryland (and one of the same name in North Carolina), with a focus on women and the outdoors. The music lineup is headed up by PVRIS, Brazilian Girls and Seratones; outdoor activities include yoga, a 5K trail run, rock climbing, paddling and more.

Get tickets: Now at outessa.com.

Jim James

The Lincoln Theatre, Nov. 17, $41.

My Morning Jacket’s Jim James is stripping down songs from that band, his solo career and new solo album “Uniform Distortion” (out next week) for an acoustic tour.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketfly.