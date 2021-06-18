Famous father-kid pairs!

As Father's Day approaches, test your knowledge on these famous fathers and their famous kids.
Kevin Frayer/ Associated Press
Five-time National Basketball Association champion Dennis Rodman's daughter, Trinity Rodman, made history this year as the youngest player drafted into which professional sports league?
National Women's Soccer League
National Women's Hockey League
National Pro Fastpitch
Women's National Basketball Association
David J. Phillip/ The Associated Press
How many father-son pairs have been president of the United States?
Four
Zero
One
Two
Mark Davis/ Getty Images
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a comedic actress who shares the record for most Emmy Awards won for acting (eight). Her father was a titan of what industry?
Politics
Energy
News
Law
Michel Euler/ The Associated Press
Kaia Gerber is a model, and her mom was one of the first to be dubbed a "supermodel" in the 1980s and 1990s. Who is her mom?
Cindy Crawford
Christy Turlington
Kate Moss
Tyra Banks
Paul Sakuma/ The Associated Press
Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry has won three NBA championships and is one of the best three-point shooters in the history of the league. Which team did his father, Dell Curry, play with for 10 years?
Boston Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers
Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls
Neilson Barnard/ Getty Images
Berry Gordy founded Motown Records, which released some of the biggest songs of the 20th century. His son, Stefan Gordy, is also musically inclined. Which pop group is Stefan in?
Black Eyed Peas
Maroon 5
One Direction
LMFAO
Andrew H. Walker/ Getty Images
Paul McCartney was a member of one of the most popular music bands of all time, the Beatles. While his daughter Stella is not a musician, what career did she choose?
Acting
Fashion designing
Interior designing
Government
Rich Lipski/ The Washington Post
Boxing legend Mohammad Ali's daughter Laila Ali was also professional boxer. Is it true that she retired from boxing undefeated?
True
False
Fernando Vergara/ The Associated Press
Marie and Pierre Curie were married and shared (with one other person) the Nobel Prize in Physics. Their daughter Irène Joliot-Curie went on to win the Nobel Prize in which category?
Literature
Peace
Chemistry
Physics
Misha Japaridze/ The Associated Press
Former rapper and current movie star Will Smith has a son, Jaden Smith, who is also a rapper and actor. Which movie did they do together?
"The Pursuit of Happyness"
"Aladdin"
"I Am Legend"
"Independence Day"