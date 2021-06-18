The Washington Post

Famous father-kid pairs!

As Father's Day approaches, test your knowledge on these famous fathers and their famous kids. 

KidsPost June 18, 2021
1

Kevin Frayer/ Associated Press

Five-time National Basketball Association champion Dennis Rodman's daughter, Trinity Rodman, made history this year as the youngest player drafted into which professional sports league?

National Women's Soccer League

National Women's Hockey League

National Pro Fastpitch

Women's National Basketball Association

2

David J. Phillip/ The Associated Press

How many father-son pairs have been president of the United States?

Four

Zero

One

Two

3

Mark Davis/ Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a comedic actress who shares the record for most Emmy Awards won for acting (eight). Her father was a titan of what industry?

Politics

Energy

News

Law

4

Michel Euler/ The Associated Press

Kaia Gerber is a model, and her mom was one of the first to be dubbed a "supermodel" in the 1980s and 1990s. Who is her mom?

Cindy Crawford

Christy Turlington

Kate Moss

Tyra Banks

5

Paul Sakuma/ The Associated Press

Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry has won three NBA championships and is one of the best three-point shooters in the history of the league. Which team did his father, Dell Curry, play with for 10 years?

Boston Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers

Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls

6

Neilson Barnard/ Getty Images

Berry Gordy founded Motown Records, which released some of the biggest songs of the 20th century. His son, Stefan Gordy, is also musically inclined. Which pop group is Stefan in?

Black Eyed Peas

Maroon 5﻿

One Direction

LMFAO

7

Andrew H. Walker/ Getty Images

Paul McCartney was a member of one of the most popular music bands of all time, the Beatles. While his daughter Stella is not a musician, what career did she choose?

Acting

Fashion designing

Interior designing

Government

8

Rich Lipski/ The Washington Post

Boxing legend Mohammad Ali's daughter Laila Ali was also professional boxer. Is it true that she retired from boxing undefeated?

True

False

9

Fernando Vergara/ The Associated Press

Marie and Pierre Curie were married and shared (with one other person) the Nobel Prize in Physics. Their daughter Irène Joliot-Curie went on to win the Nobel Prize in which category?

Literature

Peace

Chemistry

Physics

10

Misha Japaridze/ The Associated Press

Former rapper and current movie star Will Smith has a son, Jaden Smith, who is also a rapper and actor. Which movie did they do together?

"The Pursuit of Happyness"

"Aladdin"

"I Am Legend"

"Independence Day"

