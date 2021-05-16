The Padres continue to play well despite having five players on the COVID-19-related injured list, including star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. The Padres are 5-1 since Tuesday, when Tatis tested positive before a game at Colorado and right fielder Wil Myers and first baseman Eric Hosmer were pulled from the game. A positive test was returned for Myers while Hosmer was put in the contact tracing protocol. Also Tuesday, infielder/outfielder Jurickson Profar and utilityman Jorge Mateo were sidelined because of contact tracing.