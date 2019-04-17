

A voluntary recall has been issued for certain 13-ounce packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Some packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies have been recalled over what the company has described as an “unexpected solidified ingredient.”

Mondelēz Global announced Tuesday that it had issued a voluntary recall in the United States for certain 13-ounce packages of the chewy chocolate-chip cookies, noting that there had been some reports about “potential adverse health effects.”

Elisabeth Wenner, a spokeswoman for the snack company, said in an email Wednesday to The Washington Post that there were some instances in which the cornstarch “did not fully incorporate in the mixing procedure and solidified in the baking process.”

“The vast majority of consumers have not reported adverse events," Wenner said. “However, a small number of consumers have reported gagging, choking or dental injury, but none of these reports have been confirmed at this time. We issued this voluntary recall as a precaution, as the safety of our consumers is our top priority.”

[Food recalls explained: Why it seems like food contamination is on the rise]

Mondelēz Global said consumers who have the recalled cookies should not eat them.

The recall applies to 13-ounce packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies with “best when used by” dates of Sept. 7, Sept. 8, Sept. 14 and Sept. 15, according to a statement from the company. The retail Universal Product Code (UPC) is 0 44000 03223 4.

No other products are included in the recall, according to the company.

