

A chicken sandwich sits on a table at a Popeyes as guests wait in line, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Tex.(Eric Gay)

If you thought the Popeyes chicken sandwich craze had reached its peak when the product sold out last week, think again.

On Monday, one customer became so enraged to find the hot item gone that he pulled a gun at a restaurant in Houston, police told local news stations.

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken announced last Tuesday that it would soon run out of its star offering just weeks after the product’s nationwide launch Aug. 12, after a Twitter feud between Popeyes and rival Chick-fil-A propelled the new product to fame.

[We did it, America. We ate Popeyes out of chicken sandwiches.]

Southeast officers are at 7100 Scott. Male pulled a gun on employees of restaurant after they ran out of chicken sandwich. 202 pic.twitter.com/xC6jlmwJeD — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 3, 2019

Not everyone got the memo. Five adults with a baby headed to a Popeyes in Houston’s southeast at about 9 p.m. Monday to order chicken sandwiches at the drive-through, employees told ABC 13. Informed that item was unavailable, the group tried to enter the store, leaving the child in a car.

Staff were able to lock the group out, police told the news station, but a man in the group brandished a pistol and “demanded” the item that has generated massive buzz for the fast-food chain this month. A manager repeated that they were sold out, and the group eventually fled.

Police say no one was hurt, according to KHOU 11. Witnesses reported that the suspects left in a blue SUV.

Lt. Larry Crowson of the Houston police said the man who pulled his gun could face aggravated assault charges because he was showing a weapon and threatening staff, ABC 13 reported. Authorities say the suspect is reported to have dreadlocks and face tattoos and was wearing a black shirt with red sleeves.

[Yes, the Popeyes chicken sandwich is great. Here’s how it stacks up against the competition.]

The suspect is not the only Popeyes customer said to have taken drastic action over the sandwich. One man in Tennessee went so far as to sue the company for $5,000 in connection with the product’s disappearance, alleging “false advertising” and “deceptive business practices,” NBC News reported last week.

The alleged Texas gunman, the Tennessee litigant and hungry Popeyes customers everywhere can look forward to the chicken sandwich’s return.

“We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible,” Popeyes said last week in a statement to The Post.

Read more:

Forget chicken sandwiches. Which chain makes the best fried chicken?

Forget Popeyes: A viral tweet has customers lining up outside this immigrant-owned chicken sandwich restaurant in D.C.

Dairy Queen burgers are not made of human flesh, a county coroner is forced to confirm