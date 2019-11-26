Predictably, the full Thanksgiving spread the length of a crowded New York subway car went viral. Videos of the holiday meal show delighted onlookers gulping down sides, earning the bewilderment of germaphobes and a soft admonishment from the subway transportation authority.

AD

Flannery Foster got on the train at Union Square during a prolonged stop and watched the team of cooks, planners and social media experts set out gold-colored plates and prepare the meal in the car.

AD

Then one of the chefs handed her a plate. Her favorite was the macaroni and cheese.

“It was unusual. It was sweet. Everyone seemed to have a warm response,” Foster, who owns the Goodyoga studio in Brooklyn, told The Washington Post. “It was all very safely executed. They were very conscious and welcoming.”

Others were not so pleased at the idea. “The things I’ve seen on the subway? You hate to see it,” Leslie Mac wrote.

The meal idea was sparked by Jodell “Joe Show” Lewis, he told the New York Post. He saw some of the L train’s 400,000 riders who have been “dreary and upset” over ongoing construction on the L Train lines, which have blacked out nights and weekends and have thrown daily life into chaos for many.

AD

Lewis “wanted to entertain and bring a little excitement to commuters as well as feed New Yorkers who might be hungry,” he told the paper. “My actions also show people from out of town visiting that there is flavor here in the city and New York has a heart.”

AD

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will temporarily reverse weekend closures to accommodate holiday travelers, but it said in a statement this is not what it had anticipated.

“It’s always nice to see people enjoying the subway but remember our employees work hard to keep the system clean and get riders on and off of trains quickly,” said Shams Tarek, a spokesman for the agency.

MTA workers saw the meal being set up in the Union Square station, Foster said, but did not intervene.

AD

The intersection of food and the New York subway has been tense this month after police were filmed arresting a popular churro vendor in a Brooklyn subway stop, sparking fierce backlash and criticism that police have used vast resources to target food sellers and fare evaders.

But there was relative peace on the L train Sunday evening. Riders laughed at the spectacle and joined in, passing around plates and complimenting the chefs on their offerings.

AD

“It’s a pretty morose train,” Foster said. “It’s awful. So everyone was happy to have something pleasant to enjoy.”

Read more:

AD