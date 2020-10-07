The hospitality industry, in particular, has been lobbying hard to pass the House’s $2.2 trillion Heroes Act, which includes a revitalization fund that would provide $120 billion to help independent restaurants and bars with fewer than 20 locations. Members of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, an industry trade group, recently said 85 percent of their peers could close by the end of the year without federal relief.

The IRC sent out a statement following Trump’s decision to halt stimulus negotiations between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) until after the election on Nov. 3.

AD

AD

“If Congress and the president walk away from negotiations, even more of our neighborhood restaurants will go out of business,” the organization wrote. “Restaurant employment decreased in nine states in the last available report, and this industry remains the largest contributor to national unemployment. We cannot afford five or six more weeks of decreased revenue, more debt, and uncertainty about colder weather.”

Chefs and restaurateurs reacted with anger, frustration and resignation to the stalled talks. David Chang, the chef and multimedia star, first lashed out with an expletive on Twitter, then composed himself for a follow-up comment: “Politics over doing what’s right...incredibly wrong."

Pastry chef Tiffany MacIsaac, owner of the Buttercream Bakeshop in Washington, D.C., went through a cycle of emotions in one short tweet. “Anger followed by panic followed by diving deeper into pivot (I hate that word) ideas,” she wrote.

Chef, restaurateur and TV personality Andrew Zimmern, who has predicted an “extinction event” for restaurants without federal aid, was even more pointed in his remarks.

AD

AD

“This isn’t about you and your ego, your selfish desires, your trophy case... This is about the ECONOMY OF THE UNITED STATES and ALL her citizens!” Zimmern tweeted. “More sickening, it’s hostage taking, it’s the tool of the bully autocrat.”

Camilla Marcus, a founding member of the IRC, recently had to shut down West-bourne, her socially conscious cafe in New York’s Soho neighborhood. But she has not lost her faith.

“Restaurants cannot give up hope,” she wrote in an email to The Washington Post. “It’s hard to imagine that our government turns a blind eye and refuses to help independent restaurants when so many are teetering on the verge of extinction. I was forced to close mine because there was no plan of assistance. But today a plan is within reach. The House passed our restaurant revitalization fund proposal, which also has the support of over 41 Senators from both parties. This is not political; this is about people."

AD

AD

Marcus, who holds a business degree from the Wharton School, said the IRC will continue to fight for the revitalization fund so other restaurants won’t have to follow in the path of West-bourne.

“In a short amount of time, there will be no restaurant industry,” Tom Brown, a veteran bar owner in Washington, D.C., wrote in a Facebook comment. “Best bet? Make a business plan in the short term, look for cheap rents [in the] summer of 2021 and build out winter 2021/2022 for a spring 2022 opening. If there are investors left to court, that is.”

With a restaurant industry that has shed millions of jobs since the pandemic started, and is expected to lose $240 billion this year, some never expected the government to bail them out. “I gave up on the idea that anyone was coming to save us as an industry back in April,” Ian Boden, chef and owner of the Shack in Staunton, Va., wrote on Facebook. “We like always are on our own.”

AD

AD

Trump tweeted “immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” but the president is trailing in the polls. Many speculated that, should Trump lose, an economic stimulus package may not arrive until after Joe Biden is inaugurated in January.

The office of Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), who introduced the original Restaurants Act, did not immediately comment on whether he and the bipartisan coalition of lawmakers who back his proposal would push for passage of the restaurant revitalization fund on its own, separate from a relief bill.