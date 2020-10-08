With or without dairy, fresh or canned, chunky or smooth, requiring a deep dive into cooking techniques or as simple as simple can be, here are tomato soup recipes from our archives. For more tomato soup recipes, head to our Recipe Finder.
Tuscan Tomato and Bread Stew, above. Instead of bread on the side, bread goes right into the soup!
Creamy Tomato Soup With Popcorn. Fresh summer produce is proof that tomatoes and corn go together, so try them as a pair in this creative, fall-friendly format.
Tomato and Eggplant Soup. Tomato soup doesn't just have to be tomato — eggplant adds its signature flavor and texture to this version of a classic.
Fast Blender Tomato Soup With Cheese Crisps. No need to make soup complicated. Just throw this all into a blender! But, such a simple version benefits from the pizzazz of quick cheese crisps.
Tomato Stew With Basil Dumplings. Southern-style dumplings with tons of fresh basil make themselves right at home in this tomato soup.
Tomato and Rice Soup. No bread, no problem: Rice stirred right into the soup is as tasty as it is filling.
Tomato Egg Drop Soup. Tomato soup gets extra hearty with a little bacon and egg swirled right in.
