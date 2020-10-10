Beef and Broccoli Stir-Fry, above. I’m sure I’m not the only person who grew up thinking this Chinese takeout staple was the only acceptable way to eat broccoli. But, hey whatever works, and you’ll feel especially good serving your kids (or other challenging eaters) this lighter made-at-home version.
Honey-Garlic Tofu With Sauteed Broccoli and Sugar Snap Peas. For a meatless stir-fry option, check out this recipe that cookbook author Katie Workman developed for her story on intentional leftovers. The extra prepped ingredients roll into a vegetable fried rice. For a similar strategy, she also offers this Sheet Pan Greek Roasted Chicken With Garlic Broccoli and Potatoes.
Sheet Pan Honey-Garlic Chicken and Broccoli. Here’s a one-pan meal ideal for not only weeknights, but riffing on with whatever you might have hanging around in the refrigerator.
Garlicky Broccoli and Beans With Pesto. Regardless of the weather, you’ll appreciate the smart way the broccoli gets blanched for this quick, meatless entree: with boiling water from a tea kettle.
Quiche With Broccoli, Gorgonzola and Walnuts. Fresh or frozen broccoli work well in this glammed-up weeknight meal that comes together thanks to versatile frozen puff pastry.
Whole Wheat Pasta Salad With Crispy Broccoli. Even skeptics can be won over by the way broccoli crisps up when roasted at high heat. Add pasta, feta and almonds, and you’ve got yourself a winner.
Fried Rice With Broccoli and Mustard Greens. Thinly slicing the florets helps speed up the cooking process in this quick-to-throw-together meal.
Better Broccoli Salad. Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger updates and improves the potluck staple, including using Greek yogurt in the dressing and sun-dried tomatoes as a mix-in.
