One-Bowl Chocolate Snack Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting. Cream cheese keeps frostings from being too sweet. If chocolate cake isn’t your thing, try these Carrot Cake Muffins With Maple Cream Cheese Frosting.
Sweet Cream Ice Cream Base. Instead of making a custard base for your ice cream, use cream cheese to add the richness you want for the perfect scoop. The tang tempers the sweetness, depending on which add-ins you choose.
Everything Tomato Tart. Inspired by an everything bagel and its signature seasoning, this tart uses cream cheese in the crust to impart tang and a tender texture, as well as in the filling itself for added richness.
Flag Cheesecake Bars. Another classic use of cream cheese is as the backbone of a good cheesecake. Decorate this one like the flag, or really any way you want. A chocolate or caramel drizzle would taste great, too.
Hot Buffalo Chicken Dip. This creamy, spicy dish is a game-day favorite, for good reason. Tangy cream cheese, plus funky blue cheese is a double dose of dairy in the best way.
Cherry-Pecan Rugelach. Cream cheese makes this classic rugelach dough tender and tasty.
