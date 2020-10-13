As hummus’s popularity soared in the mid-2000s, I started reading about the varied ways to use it. I joined the fan club and began spreading it on sandwiches and wraps. I used it to make toasts topped with avocado slices and tomato. I added it to egg and chicken salads in place of mayonnaise. I scooped a bit on top of broiled pork just before serving.

These days, when I’m looking for a super-easy supper, I turn it into a foundational element of a bowl. This shrimp and hummus bowl is just about as simple a dish as you can make. Whip up a batch of your favorite version of hummus, put a generous amount in a shallow bowl, top with broiled shrimp and a selection of fresh vegetables, and dig in.

Together the creamy hummus and well-seasoned shrimp are a luscious combination. The crisp vegetables offer a balance to that richness.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

If you’re making your own hummus, you can keep it classic or consider the many variations folks have tried. In our Recipe Finder, you’ll discover beet hummus, carrot hummus and even a roasted pumpkin hummus.

What’s great about bowls like this one is that you can make each component, place it in a separate container in the refrigerator and then build a bowl when you’re ready to eat. The shrimp are tasty warm or chilled. Other proteins, such as broiled chicken, are a great option as well.

Want to make life even a bit easier? Store-bought hummus has come a long way, so if you have a favorite brand, buy it and use that instead. Serve the bowl with crispy pita chips or warm, fresh pita, if you like.

Ingredients

FOR THE HUMMUS

3 cloves garlic

3/4 cup tahini

3/4 cup water

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice, or more to taste

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, or more to taste

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, or more to taste

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

2 (15 1/2-ounce) cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

FOR THE SHRIMP

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil or your oil of choice, plus more for greasing the pan

2 cloves garlic, grated or minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/2 pounds peeled/deveined tail-off shrimp (16-20 count), defrosted if frozen

FOR ASSEMBLY

1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion

1 medium cucumber (about 10 ounces), halved lengthwise and sliced

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, for serving (optional)

2 whole lemons cut into wedges, for serving (optional)

Pita chips or warm whole wheat pita bread, for serving (optional)

Step 1

Make the hummus: In a food processor, pulse the garlic until finely minced. Add the tahini, water, lemon juice, pepper flakes, salt and cumin, and pulse until the mixture is smooth and easily pourable, about 1 minute. Add the chickpeas; process on high until smooth, 3 to 4 minutes.

Step 2

With the processor on low, stream in the olive oil, adding until the hummus is at the desired consistency. Taste and add additional lemon, pepper flakes or salt, if needed, and pulse to incorporate. If not serving right away, refrigerate in an airtight container.

Step 3

Make the shrimp: Set the oven rack 5 to 6 inches from the broiling element and turn on the broiler. Grease a large, rimmed baking sheet with a little oil.

In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, garlic, cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper and salt. Place the shrimp on the baking sheet, pour the oil mixture over and toss with your hands until the shrimp are well coated. Arrange the shrimp in a single layer.

Step 4

Broil 4 to 5 minutes, until the shrimp are opaque and just turning a bit brown on top. Do not flip. To test, cut one of the largest shrimp in half to see if it is opaque inside.

Step 5

Divide the hummus among shallow bowls. Then transfer the shrimp — about 6 per bowl — and some juice from the baking sheet into each bowl. Scatter onions, cucumber and tomato evenly among the bowls, and, if using, garnish with the parsley leaves. Serve with a lemon wedge and crispy pita chips or warm pita, if using.

Nutrition Information

(Based on 6 servings)

Calories: 482; Total Fat: 25 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 141 mg; Sodium: 1189 mg; Carbohydrates: 33 g; Dietary Fiber: 11 g; Sugar: 4 g; Protein: 31 g.

From recipes editor Ann Maloney.

Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

