The temptation is strong on chilly fall and winter weekends when I relish my plaid flannel pajamas and robe, especially if I’m wearing them while enjoying a leisurely breakfast or brunch. Here’s a roundup of recipes from our archives that fit the bill for that kind of morning.

Carrot Cake Muffins With Maple Cream Cheese Frosting, above. Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger gives us a way to satisfy our craving for morning sweets in a more nutritionally acceptable package. With spices and applesauce in the muffin and maple syrup in the topping, this recipe is perfect for fall.

Pumpkin Cranberry Waffles. Whole-wheat flour, spices and cranberries keep this morning staple from skewing too sweet.

Sweet Potato and Andouille Hash. With or without an egg, here’s a hearty dish that can work as a side or main. Cinnamon and cumin enliven the flavors.

Giant Dutch Baby With Fruit. This one-bowl baked pancake works well as a fall dish if you swap in diced apples for the berries and sprinkle the top with cinnamon-sugar before baking.

Savory Carrot-Apple Pancakes With Ginger. These not-too-sweet pancakes have a minimal amount of batter to hold together the grated carrot and apple. They’re made with whole-wheat flour.

Kaiserschmarrn (Fluffy Torn Pancake). The cinnamon in the roasted plums makes the dish feel quite seasonal. Applesauce is another traditional topping, if you’re someone who likes to make your own this time of year.

Sausage and Spinach Breakfast Strata. You’ll appreciate the flexibility of this hearty dish that will easily feed a hungry family.

Spiced Bread Egg in a Hole. For a smaller group, try this quick-cooking but flavorful option. Turmeric, coriander and cayenne enliven the fried bread.

Sticky Pecan Rolls. Even bread-baking novices can master this knockout recipe from Joy Wilson, part of our Baking Basics newsletter, which you can subscribe to at any time, free.

Cardamom Pear Breakfast Pastries. For those more interested in a baking project, check out this one from Cathy Barrow that uses frozen puff pastry. The filling is a pear puree.