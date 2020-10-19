Banana Breakfast Bars, above. You don’t have to wake up with the sun to enjoy these easy-to-throw-together snacks. They’ll be excellent for any morning hike.
Peanut Butter Chickpea Energy Balls. When you’re going to be out for a while, freeze these protein-packed little balls for small bursts of energy.
Plantain Wraps With Tangy Black Bean Spread. When you find the perfect clearing for a picnic, pull out these plantain wraps to fuel up for the next stretch.
Savory Cereal Snack Mix. Nutritionist Ellie Krieger designed this recipe to break kids away from the trap of super-sweet food. Take a pass on the sweet granola and reach for this savory mix of whole grains, nuts and crispy chickpeas.
Curried Pumpkin Seeds. Crunchy pepitas are a handful of protein. Feel free to use whatever spices you like best to make these your own!
Peanut Butter Granola. Bake till crisp for snappy shards of nutty granola or underbake slightly so this protein-packed treat has the texture of a cookie instead. Add dried fruit or nuts as you please.
