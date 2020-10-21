Not every dish is Instant Pot-friendly, but we’ve found that large cuts of meat, beans, soups, stews and lots of popular dinner recipes are easily adapted to multicooker settings. Two years ago we even made an entire Thanksgiving meal in the Instant Pot, including turkey, sides and luscious pumpkin creme brulee. Find our favorite multicooker recipes below, and check the Recipe Finder for more ideas.

Steel-Cut Oats with Kimchi, above. Oatmeal and eggs may be breakfast mainstays, but this savory spin on steel-cut oats — which cooks in a fraction of the time in an Instant Pot — makes a warm, comforting bowl for any time of day, including dinner. Kimchi and sauteed mushrooms round out the meal.

Instant Pot Beef Stew. Recipes editor Ann Maloney wasn’t sure it could be done, but she proved herself wrong: A hearty, tender beef stew can be on the table in less than an hour thanks to precut meat, baby carrots, small potatoes and a multicooker’s pressure cook option.

Instant Pot Risotto. My colleague Olga Massov developed a recipe for Instant Pot risotto that cooks in less than half the time, and, like all multicooker recipes, it’s mostly hands-off. “Even though the meal comes together in minutes,” Olga writes, “the warm bowl feels both nourishing and luxurious. And in the real-life struggle to get dinner on the table, this risotto always makes me feel like a winner.”

Instant Pot Spaghetti. Tender noodles soak up all the flavorful sauce as they cook, start to finish, in 25 minutes in this recipe from Food editor Joe Yonan, who was inspired by a technique he read about on A Couple Cooks. Chickpeas add a dose of protein, but feel free to swap in vegan crumbles or ground beef.

Black Bean Soup. Dried black beans cook, alongside bacon, onion and other aromatics, in just 40 minutes in the Instant Pot, making this flavorful soup a weeknight wonder.

Khasi ko Maasu (Goat Curry). Most pressure cooker recipes can be made in electric multicookers such as the Instant Pot, though they may need to cook for a bit longer. For this goat curry, use the Instant Pot’s SAUTE setting to warm the spices and caramelize the onions before browning the meat, which may go faster than on the stove top. Cook in batches, if necessary. Then add the remaining ingredients to the pot and proceed with the recipe as written, adjusting the time under pressure as necessary.

Braised Chicken Thighs With White Beans and Pancetta. White beans and chicken are infused with the flavors of garlic, pancetta and rosemary in this one-pot dinner. Serve it with crusty bread to sop up some of the fragrant broth.