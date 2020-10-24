Here are some recipes from our archives that will help you put dinner on the table without sacrificing flavor for time.
Apple Cider Glazed Pork Chops, above. Put this one at the top of your fall to-do list, thanks to the cider and chopped apples. The sauce helps make this a forgiving recipe if you’re concerned you might overcook the meat. But with these instructions in hand, you’re on your way to success.
Spicy Broiled Pork With Citrus Slaw. Using the broiler plays into the pork’s quick-cooking strength, and the intense heat also creates delightfully crunchy edges laced with gochujang, or Korean chile paste.
Pork and Cabbage With Mustard Cream Sauce. A zippy sauce and sauteed cabbage mean this weeknight meal is anything but blah.
Grilled Lemongrass Pork Chops. A short 30-minute marinade helps enliven this Vietnamese dish, though you can also put it together the day before.
Grilled Pork Cutlets With Cilantro Peanut Pesto. Get out of your basil pesto rut with this bright and spicy variation spooned over boneless loin pork chops.
More from Voraciously: