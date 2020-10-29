Below, you’ll find recipes featuring root veggies, no roasting required, including pancakes and pickles. Let us know in the comments what you do to your root vegetables when you don’t feel like roasting them! And, as always, you’ll find even more recipes featuring your favorite roots in our Recipe Finder.
Creamy Celery Root Soup With Tahini, above. Root vegetables work beautifully in soup. They can help contribute a creamy texture without a drop of actual cream. Tahini and roots are a great match — you’ll see them together again in this Pureed Beet Soup With Tahini and Pistachios.
Easy Pickled Beets. Beets can be contentious, as some find their earthiness to be a little too literal. As someone who falls in that camp, I also happen to love them pickled, where zippy brines add a layer of flavor to liven them up.
Savory Carrot-Apple Pancakes With Ginger. When shredded, most hardy root vegetables fry up nicely. This carrot-apple combination encompasses the flavors of fall in a crisp-tender pancake.
Black Radish, Endive and Apple Salad. Roasting a radish brings out its sweetness, but sometimes you crave its raw peppery bite. Slice radishes thin and pair with endive and sweet, crunchy apple for a refreshing, wintry salad to accompany a cozy, warm dish.
Sweet Potato Salad With Orange-Maple Dressing. Boil sweet potatoes then toss with a citrusy dressing, nuts and parsley for a delightfully balanced salad.
Potato Tahdig. Tahdig, an Iranian rice dish whose signature is the crispy layer of rice at the bottom of the pot, comes in many varieties. This popular one features potatoes — a delicious double layer of crispy carbs.
Marinated Turnips With Orange and Pumpkin Seeds. Baby turnips are sweet enough that they don’t need to be cooked. Thinly slice and let marinate while you whip up the rest of this light side.
