So let’s change that. Whether you’re shaking up a cocktail for one or making a larger batch for your family or housemates, here are some special sippers from our archives.
Cider Wassail, above. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more comforting aroma to fill your house with this fall. And because it’s heated, you can bring it outside to warm everyone up for socially distant gatherings.
Triple Hot Chocolate. The trifecta of chocolate — powder, bittersweet, semisweet — helps strike a happy balance in this rich brew with fruity notes. Top with marshmallows, of course.
Gin Apple Cider. Consider this refreshing cocktail to kick off your Thanksgiving meal.
Apple Butter Old-Fashioned. Bourbon and apples pair beautifully, and this riff on a classic cocktail — shaken without ice to better blend the ingredients — is proof.
Apple Toddy. A toddy is an ultimate cold-weather beverage, and this one is seasonal by way of the baked apples that are muddled into the mix.
On the First Day of Christmas This Punch Came to Me. Don’t let the name fool you, we’d be happy to bust this one out at any point now that fresh cranberries are in stores. For a nonalcoholic punch option, add the syrup to seltzer.
Deluxe Eggnog. Even if you don’t want to drink it at the moment, now’s the time to at least start this winter staple. It will happily hang out in the fridge for a few months, improving with time.
