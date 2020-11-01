For all of us who are struggling to keep everything together these days (and who isn’t?), Hussain is nothing short of a balm.

As soon as I watched her cook that egg dish — making a thin omelet, smearing a flour tortilla with tomato paste, gluing the two together in the pan and rolling them up while still warm — I knew I had just learned a new standby for those days when I just can’t be bothered to cook anything more ambitious. She calls for garlic powder and dried herbs to season the eggs, part of her don’t-be-afraid-of-shortcuts philosophy, plus sliced mushrooms and olives to add umami and sharpness.

You can make six of these at a time, but those of you feeding fewer mouths needn’t worry. Hussain’s book and series make clear that she’s a fan of spending a little extra time now to save yourself time later, and for this recipe (and many others), the freezer is key.

I’ve scaled down her recipe to make just two of these for my husband and myself (by themselves for breakfast or lunch, with a salad for dinner), but I didn’t truly understand their appeal until I made the full batch and froze four of the six.

Two lunches and two breakfasts later, after I thawed each wrap and ate it on the fly, I got it.

Storage Notes: The wraps may be refrigerated for up to 1 week or wrapped tightly in plastic wrap and foil and frozen for up to 3 months. Defrost in the refrigerator overnight before eating at room temperature.

Ingredients

6 large eggs

1 tablespoon dried parsley or oregano, or 3 tablespoons fresh

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

6 (8-inch) flour tortillas

1/4 cup sun-dried tomato paste (may substitute harissa paste if you want things spicy or double-concentrate tomato paste if you don’t, or make your own; see NOTE)

6 teaspoons vegetable oil, divided

2/3 cup sliced black or kalamata olives

4 ounces button mushrooms, thinly sliced

Step 1

In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with the parsley, garlic, salt and pepper until smooth.

Spread the tortillas on one side with the tomato paste.

Step 2

In a small (8- or 9-inch) nonstick frying pan over medium heat, heat 1 teaspoon of the oil until shimmering. Set the olives and mushrooms in separate bowls near the stove. Pour 3 tablespoons of the egg mixture into the pan; the eggs should sizzle. Scatter a few olive and mushroom slices over the eggs.

Step 3

Take a tortilla and put it on top of the egg, tomato paste side down. Press with your hand or spatula to help distribute the egg under the tortilla. Cook for about 30 seconds, until the egg has glued itself to the tortilla, then flip the whole thing over and cook on the other side just enough to crisp and lightly brown the tortilla, about 1 minute.

Step 4

Slide the tortilla onto a plate, egg side up, and when it is just cool enough to handle, roll the tortilla up with the egg inside.

Return the skillet to the heat and repeat until you have made and rolled all six wraps. Serve warm.

NOTE: To make your own sun-dried tomato paste, drain 1/3 cup sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil and puree them until smooth.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 321; Total Fat: 18g; Saturated Fat: 3g; Cholesterol: 186mg; Sodium: 740mg; Carbohydrates: 29g; Dietary Fiber: 2g; Sugar: 2g; Protein: 11g.

Tested by Joe Yonan; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Adapted from “Time to Eat” by Nadiya Hussain (Clarkson Potter, 2020).

