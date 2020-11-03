The lawsuit was filed by three former workers and seeks lost wages and damages, alleging violations of federal and D.C. wage laws. Daniel Katz, one of the attorneys representing the workers, says he doesn’t know how much they are owed. But he says the lawsuit will allow them to search records that will indicate how much work went unpaid in the restaurant’s chaotic last month. “Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for individuals working these kinds of jobs for these kinds of wages to be taken advantage of,” Katz, who is with the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, said in an interview, adding that the lawsuit was an opportunity to highlight the issue of wage theft. “The failure to pay people is a widespread problem.”

According to the complaint, starting November 2018, as Isabella’s company foundered after he settled a lawsuit that alleged sexual harassment at his restaurants and assorted financial troubles, employees’ pay became “sporadic and inconsistent.” Paychecks, it says, began arriving from a third party and some didn’t withhold taxes or specify hours worked. Some paychecks bounced, and others were returned, marked “not authorized,” the filing alleges. Meanwhile, according to the complaint, management urged the employees to keep working. The restaurant closed by the end of December.

Isabella and two of the other defendants — co-owner and chief financial officer Johannes Allender and beverage director Taha Ismail — could not be reached for comment about the lawsuit. The remaining manager named in the lawsuit, Dhiandra Olson, told The Washington Post on Monday it was the first time she had heard of the lawsuit and that she considers herself a victim, not a perpetrator, of the kind of treatment alleged in the complaint. The former Requin general manager said she was not responsible for the restaurant’s bank accounts, though she said she signed paychecks when told to, and that she herself was never given her last two paychecks.

“This is just crazy to me,” Olson said, adding that she was owed close to $4,000 but had given up hope of recovering it. “I just thought that after attorney fees and everything I would have to go through, was it worth that trouble?”

The complaint states that “Olson encouraged employees who complained of missed or bounced paychecks to continue reporting for scheduled shifts and assured them that they would soon receive their unpaid wages.” But Olson says she was just passing along directions from Isabella and Allender.

“That’s what they told me,” she says. “Mike kept saying that everyone was going to get paid.”

The former workers who filed the complaint include Lucas Delcid, a food runner; pastry chef Danielle Harris; and bartender Milena Radulovic.

At the time of the alleged wage theft, Isabella’s restaurant group was in trouble, and Requin was one of a few Isabella-branded establishments that hadn’t yet gone into bankruptcy. The complaint alleges that managers knew Requin would soon follow its sister restaurants. “Despite this knowledge, Defendants continued instructing employees to report to work and perform duties for which Defendants could not pay them,” it states.

According to the complaint, some employees were given checks issued not from Requin but other Isabella accounts, including BallKap, which was affiliated with his concession stands at Nationals Park, or by personal checks.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, where the complaint was filed, on Monday issued summonses to the four defendants. Katz said that under wage laws, Isabella and the other managers may be liable in their individual capacities, even if the business has dissolved. “The fact that the company doesn’t have assets doesn’t let him off the hook,” he said of Isabella.

Isabella, who first made his name at José Andrés’s Zaytinya and catapulted to celebrity-chef status celebrity through appearances on “Top Chef” and “Top Chef: All-Stars,” is now a restaurant consultant in Florida, according to the tourism board for Sarasota. Previously, he has blamed “bad press” for the demise of his restaurant group, which dissolved under lawsuits and bankruptcy filings. In May of 2019, he settled a lawsuit by a former top manager who claimed that he and his partners had called her a “b----” and a “whore” and had touched her and made sexual comments about her.

It’s unclear how many former employees could join in the new class-action lawsuit, which is open to hourly employees. The court filing claims that 14 employees were owed back pay and that more than 30 were working for Requin in the front of the house alone when it closed.