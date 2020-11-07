Of course, there are plenty of riffs on the theme to experiment with. So if you’re looking for some new soups and stews to try, check out these options from our Recipe Finder archives.
Holiday Kuri Squash and Apple Soup, above. Part of the beauty of this lean but satisfying soup from Dorie Greenspan is choosing what garnishes to add to the bottom and/or top of the bowl.
Kabocha Squash and Peanut Stew. This dish offers a happy blend of mild and spicy flavors and silky and crunchy textures.
Squash, Spinach and Coconut Soup With Ginger. Bamboo shoots, coconut milk, soy sauce and fish sauce nudge this butternut squash soup in an Asian direction.
Creamy Squash Soup With Pimenton. It looks like your standard pureed squash soup, but pimenton, or Spanish smoked paprika, is the twist. For a vegan option, see Dairy-Free Butternut Squash Soup.
Butternut Squash Stew With Pomegranate Salsa. This Moroccan-inspired dish includes hearty chickpeas and tart, crunchy pomegranate seeds.
Butternut Squash Soup. The soup here is pretty classic itself. The real departure comes in the garnish, which includes pepitas (pumpkin seeds), apple and amaretti cookies.
